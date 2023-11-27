New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Touring the latest entries in Bandai Namco's Tamagotchi revival

Bandai Namco is bringing back a craze from the late 90s. We tour the latest in the Tamagotchi line.
Ozzie Mejia
1

There was once a time where Tamagotchi took over the world. It was a line of virtual pets raised from eggs, to babies, and through adulthood. It was a pop culture crazy and now it's poised to make a comeback.

Take a tour with Shacknews through Bandai Namco's latest Tamagotchi line. This includes toys designed to look just like the 1997 originals. Each has different designs, as well as a key chain to ensure that it stays close to you at all times. There's a line that utilizes the original 1997 programming for that retro feel. Plus, users can try out new Tamagotchis that tie into popular franchises like Toy Story, Star Wars, and even Kingdom Hearts. Those who want to go the extra mile can learn about Bandai Namco's line of Japanese imports.

Those interested in learning more about the current line of Tamagotchis can visit the Bandai Namco website. For more fun videos like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

