Evening Reading - November 23, 2023 - Thanksgiving Edition

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Just to change things up This Thanksgiving, You should try The TurKracken. pic.twitter.com/42baTSVRAl— Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) November 22, 2023
Release the TurKracken!
Lions fans every Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/uXGNNIFRwR— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 23, 2023
Lions gonna Lion.
Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/PsSbARITZJ— Scott Miller - Apogee/3DR Founder☢️ (@ScottApogee) November 23, 2023
That's a fine feast.
Shaedon Sharpe really loves mac and cheese 😂 pic.twitter.com/x5n7xqvloF— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 23, 2023
Find someone who loves you as much as Shaedon Sharpe loves Mac n Cheese.
"Perfect passer rating on Thanksgiving"@PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/X0FsSQWtdI— Pat McAfee Show Quotes (@PatMcAfeequotes) November 23, 2023
Pat McAfee with a perfect passer rating on Thanksgiving.
Lamelo talking about his favorite thanksgiving dishes is hilarious pic.twitter.com/WWOh2PTsdn— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 23, 2023
Lamelo has a solid list of Thanksgiving food he messes with.
I think of this every time I see the deep fried turkeys pic.twitter.com/cbDzWEi0hi— My Fault (@uglynewyork) November 23, 2023
Bah gawd, that's deep fried turkey's music!
RIP Gilbert. Gilbert's annual tweet. :). Happy Thanksgiving everyone! pic.twitter.com/WYdZWlDYh7— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) November 23, 2023
Legends never die.
John Madden on Thanksgiving Day was peak NFL commentarypic.twitter.com/S6bY1GiTQ7— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 23, 2023
John Madden's impact on Thanksgiving will be felt until the end of time.
Happy Thanksgiving to all - so thankful for so many things this year especially our wonderful @AMD’ers worldwide and all of our partners, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/UZyUsMTHQQ— Lisa Su (@LisaSu) November 24, 2023
What can't Lisa Su do?
This is the best thing you will see this Thanksgiving... pic.twitter.com/RHVkCSH5FZ— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 24, 2022
NY Subway Thanksgiving seems pretty great!
What we're thankful for:— Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 23, 2023
🌸 Eevee
⚡️ Pikachu
🥰 and you!
Hope you enjoyed the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, Trainers!#MacysParade pic.twitter.com/a9NYuCoZys
Awesome Pokemon float!
Me on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/xKblvskgNf— Goose (@Goosaphone) November 23, 2023
Anyone else feeling Gigantamax?
November 23, 2023
What kind of pie are you eating tonight?
Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/hVkC5qEN7G— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 23, 2023
A classic.
the uncle waiting to debate you after thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/AGpTqREdkI— derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 24, 2023
Good luck debating your lame family members tonight.
Wild Kingdom
rotisserie chimken pic.twitter.com/QW0yqzLYgh— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) November 23, 2023
I love chimken.
今日はうちの子のお友達を探しにきたけど、ダメだデカ過ぎる｡泣く泣くリリース｡#テヅルモヅル pic.twitter.com/HBNph5NSuK— Lemonpeel🍋🍋🍋 (@ntwkurage9) July 28, 2023
I don't know what this is, but I do want to learn more.
I’m sorry but had to. This poodle and the Dalmatian really got him fired up. I’ll have to remember this show every year. #Tail #BigBen pic.twitter.com/y0ZpvEsqsI— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 23, 2023
Ben rules.
Haha. Someone REALLY likes the @NationalDogSho #BigBen pic.twitter.com/X6HCr7KvXN— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 23, 2023
The National Dog Show is must see TV.
November 23, 2023
Dogs rule.
November 23, 2023
Kitty!
November 23, 2023
Doggy hugs.
A family of Japanese dwarf flying squirrels pic.twitter.com/eh0hIhGd7S— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 23, 2023
These little guys are cute.
I’m helping.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/RNkbc4Irhs— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 22, 2023
Cute kitty.
An elephant gently returns a child's shoe that fell into a zoo enclosure— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/iPucWdrvnE
Blue pill, red pill?
November 22, 2023
Pahrump, Nevada has you.
Jim Cramer has doomed the stock market
"Powell has engineered the fabled soft landing" - Cramer— TrendSpider (@TrendSpider) November 23, 2023
It's so over. $SPY pic.twitter.com/RfY1h8F5g6
Doomed!
Actually…. It’s BENANCE.— Jonzzy (@jonzzyTV) November 22, 2023
$BENANCE #BENANCE pic.twitter.com/dIRF3fNRvh
It's Fibonacci Day!
On this Fibonacci Day, 11.23, we honor one of the most famous mathematicians. The sequence he identified is found everywhere in nature, and in the art displayed on Sphere today.— Sphere (@SphereVegas) November 23, 2023
Watch full video here: https://t.co/kxklIKVxOT pic.twitter.com/8V3RsVcgXi
Hopefully ThomW is okay with sharing the day.
Golden retrievers are wonderful
This is Kelsey, a 5-year old Golden Retriever.— Goodable (@Goodable) November 22, 2023
On New Year's Eve, Kelsey's owner Bob went outside to collect some fire logs, but he fell on the ice and broke his neck. He was paralyzed and nobody could hear him, but Kelsey came running immediately.
When Kelsey realized he… pic.twitter.com/kaKrgKS5YX
Kelsey is a very good girl.
F-ZEROVEMBER CONTINUES
Solid video!
Happy 2nd anniversary to Shackpets!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Thank you to everyone who has uploaded pet pics to the platform over these past two years. We look forward to relaunching next year with Shackpets version 2.
