2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 23, 2023 - Thanksgiving Edition

It's nighttime in America which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Release the TurKracken!

Lions gonna Lion.

That's a fine feast.

Find someone who loves you as much as Shaedon Sharpe loves Mac n Cheese.

Pat McAfee with a perfect passer rating on Thanksgiving.

Lamelo has a solid list of Thanksgiving food he messes with.

Bah gawd, that's deep fried turkey's music!

Legends never die.

John Madden's impact on Thanksgiving will be felt until the end of time.

What can't Lisa Su do?

NY Subway Thanksgiving seems pretty great!

Awesome Pokemon float!

Anyone else feeling Gigantamax?

What kind of pie are you eating tonight?

A classic.

Good luck debating your lame family members tonight.

Wild Kingdom

I love chimken.

I don't know what this is, but I do want to learn more.

Ben rules.

The National Dog Show is must see TV.

Dogs rule.

Kitty!

Doggy hugs.

These little guys are cute.

Cute kitty.

Blue pill, red pill?

Pahrump, Nevada has you.

Jim Cramer has doomed the stock market

Doomed!

It's Fibonacci Day!

Hopefully ThomW is okay with sharing the day.

Golden retrievers are wonderful

Kelsey is a very good girl.

F-ZEROVEMBER CONTINUES

Solid video!

Happy 2nd anniversary to Shackpets!

Thank you to everyone who has uploaded pet pics to the platform over these past two years. We look forward to relaunching next year with Shackpets version 2.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 23, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

