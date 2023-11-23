Evening Reading - November 23, 2023 - Thanksgiving Edition

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Just to change things up This Thanksgiving, You should try The TurKracken. pic.twitter.com/42baTSVRAl — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) November 22, 2023

Release the TurKracken!

Lions fans every Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/uXGNNIFRwR — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 23, 2023

Lions gonna Lion.

Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/PsSbARITZJ — Scott Miller - Apogee/3DR Founder☢️ (@ScottApogee) November 23, 2023

That's a fine feast.

Shaedon Sharpe really loves mac and cheese 😂 pic.twitter.com/x5n7xqvloF — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 23, 2023

Find someone who loves you as much as Shaedon Sharpe loves Mac n Cheese.

Pat McAfee with a perfect passer rating on Thanksgiving.

Lamelo talking about his favorite thanksgiving dishes is hilarious pic.twitter.com/WWOh2PTsdn — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 23, 2023

Lamelo has a solid list of Thanksgiving food he messes with.

I think of this every time I see the deep fried turkeys pic.twitter.com/cbDzWEi0hi — My Fault (@uglynewyork) November 23, 2023

Bah gawd, that's deep fried turkey's music!

RIP Gilbert. Gilbert's annual tweet. :). Happy Thanksgiving everyone! pic.twitter.com/WYdZWlDYh7 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) November 23, 2023

Legends never die.

John Madden on Thanksgiving Day was peak NFL commentarypic.twitter.com/S6bY1GiTQ7 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 23, 2023

John Madden's impact on Thanksgiving will be felt until the end of time.

Happy Thanksgiving to all - so thankful for so many things this year especially our wonderful @AMD’ers worldwide and all of our partners, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/UZyUsMTHQQ — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) November 24, 2023

What can't Lisa Su do?

This is the best thing you will see this Thanksgiving... pic.twitter.com/RHVkCSH5FZ — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 24, 2022

NY Subway Thanksgiving seems pretty great!

What we're thankful for:



🌸 Eevee



⚡️ Pikachu



🥰 and you!



Hope you enjoyed the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, Trainers!#MacysParade pic.twitter.com/a9NYuCoZys — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 23, 2023

Awesome Pokemon float!

Anyone else feeling Gigantamax?

What kind of pie are you eating tonight?

Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/hVkC5qEN7G — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 23, 2023

A classic.

the uncle waiting to debate you after thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/AGpTqREdkI — derek guy (@dieworkwear) November 24, 2023

Good luck debating your lame family members tonight.

Wild Kingdom

rotisserie chimken pic.twitter.com/QW0yqzLYgh — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) November 23, 2023

I love chimken.

I don't know what this is, but I do want to learn more.

I’m sorry but had to. This poodle and the Dalmatian really got him fired up. I’ll have to remember this show every year. #Tail #BigBen pic.twitter.com/y0ZpvEsqsI — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 23, 2023

Ben rules.

The National Dog Show is must see TV.

Dogs rule.

pic.twitter.com/Fhv3Pi1J8j — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 23, 2023

Kitty!

Doggy hugs.

A family of Japanese dwarf flying squirrels pic.twitter.com/eh0hIhGd7S — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 23, 2023

These little guys are cute.

Cute kitty.

An elephant gently returns a child's shoe that fell into a zoo enclosure

pic.twitter.com/iPucWdrvnE — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 22, 2023

Blue pill, red pill?

Pahrump, Nevada has you.

Jim Cramer has doomed the stock market

"Powell has engineered the fabled soft landing" - Cramer



It's so over. $SPY pic.twitter.com/RfY1h8F5g6 — TrendSpider (@TrendSpider) November 23, 2023

Doomed!

It's Fibonacci Day!

On this Fibonacci Day, 11.23, we honor one of the most famous mathematicians. The sequence he identified is found everywhere in nature, and in the art displayed on Sphere today.



Watch full video here: https://t.co/kxklIKVxOT pic.twitter.com/8V3RsVcgXi — Sphere (@SphereVegas) November 23, 2023

Hopefully ThomW is okay with sharing the day.

Golden retrievers are wonderful

This is Kelsey, a 5-year old Golden Retriever.



On New Year's Eve, Kelsey's owner Bob went outside to collect some fire logs, but he fell on the ice and broke his neck. He was paralyzed and nobody could hear him, but Kelsey came running immediately.



When Kelsey realized he… pic.twitter.com/kaKrgKS5YX — Goodable (@Goodable) November 22, 2023

Kelsey is a very good girl.

F-ZEROVEMBER CONTINUES

Solid video!

Happy 2nd anniversary to Shackpets!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Thank you to everyone who has uploaded pet pics to the platform over these past two years. We look forward to relaunching next year with Shackpets version 2.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 23, 2023.

