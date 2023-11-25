New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 25, 2023

It's Thanksgiving Saturday. Here's today's Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Send in the clowns

Monstrum from PBS' Storied goes into the topic of creepy clowns.

Going to the dogs

Chris Pine + puppies to celebrate the recent release of Disney's Wish.

Speaking of Disney...

Take a seat for this epic video from Defunctland.

Cage match

Nic f'n Cage sits down with Vanity Fair and looks back at some of his classic movies.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Gucci Mane!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola