Evening Reading - November 24, 2023

It's Thanksgiving Friday and we're celebrating with the Friday Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Happy Thanksgiving weekend to everyone at Shacknews. We're away for the weekend, but I leave you with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Nothing but the Hotfix

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is enough of a challenge in itself. Now imagine trying to complete the game without hitting any enemies.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, oh, this is a fun one. Sakurai dives into a favorite video game discourse topic: faces!

This week in Shaqnews

This week, we're exploring a familiar side of Shaq: the side that likes to sell people stuff.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

A big return announcement OUTTA NOWHERE!

Tonight in video game music

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Here's a fresh mix from OC ReMix.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

