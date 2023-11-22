Evening Reading - November 22, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Melissa Barrera gets fired from Scream 7

Melissa Barrera is no longer starring in #ScreamVII. She was dropped from the project after a series of social media posts in the wake of the Israel-Hamas War: https://t.co/1EDjUJTeKf pic.twitter.com/3DWwlbxzJv — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 21, 2023

Spyglass and Paramount can go to hell!

The art of Gwen's dimension

Gwen Stacy's world, Earth-65, acts as a mood ring, shifting colors to reflect Gwen's feelings in the moment. To show this visually, #SpiderVerse artists pioneered new animation tools that generated the living watercolor effects you see in the film. #CreatingTheSpiderVerse (1/7) pic.twitter.com/AxvSE7Fcz1 — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) November 21, 2023

This movie is a beautiful piece of art.

New Karate Kid movie is in the works

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will reprise their roles together for a new ‘KARATE KID’ movie.



In theaters on December 13, 2024. pic.twitter.com/QhDK6zON6k — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 21, 2023

Let's get Jaiden Smith involved!

LeBron learns that he's older than the Jazz' head coach

the moment bron realizes this is wild https://t.co/0cTyAdvuvm pic.twitter.com/YIrfvAlPBl — jeanie 😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️ (@jeaniezk) November 22, 2023

G.O.A.T. things.

Scorsese can't miss!

Even Scorsese's ads are top tier pic.twitter.com/uKOJK6l4Tz — Samuel J. May (@sjmay92) November 17, 2023

This is cinema.

Stephen A. Smith chimes in on the Cars G.O.A.T. debate

A live caller tried to get me with a Cars question…it didn't go well for him pic.twitter.com/4oWClqoQrZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 22, 2023

Maybe the funniest sports media clip of the year.

Eminem in Fortnite?

You know what? Why not.

If the Star Wars sequels were on VHS

the star wars sequel trilogy special edition, now available on VHS pic.twitter.com/UuGYBRo9AK — Star Wars Fonts (@starwarsfonts) November 22, 2023

The nostalgia!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Shout out to Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega for no particular reason. Download Shackpets on iOS and Android!

Source: Paramount Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.