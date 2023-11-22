Evening Reading - November 22, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Diablo 4 is free-to-play on Steam for 6 days
- Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will get two expansions in early December
- Eminem is coming to Fortnite's Big Bang event
- EVE Vanguard 'First Strike' playtest for Omega players set for early December
- Best Annihilus decks - Marvel Snap
- Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2023
- Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Melissa Barrera gets fired from Scream 7
Melissa Barrera is no longer starring in #ScreamVII. She was dropped from the project after a series of social media posts in the wake of the Israel-Hamas War: https://t.co/1EDjUJTeKf pic.twitter.com/3DWwlbxzJv— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 21, 2023
Spyglass and Paramount can go to hell!
The art of Gwen's dimension
Gwen Stacy's world, Earth-65, acts as a mood ring, shifting colors to reflect Gwen's feelings in the moment. To show this visually, #SpiderVerse artists pioneered new animation tools that generated the living watercolor effects you see in the film. #CreatingTheSpiderVerse (1/7) pic.twitter.com/AxvSE7Fcz1— Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) November 21, 2023
This movie is a beautiful piece of art.
New Karate Kid movie is in the works
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will reprise their roles together for a new ‘KARATE KID’ movie.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 21, 2023
In theaters on December 13, 2024. pic.twitter.com/QhDK6zON6k
Let's get Jaiden Smith involved!
LeBron learns that he's older than the Jazz' head coach
the moment bron realizes this is wild https://t.co/0cTyAdvuvm pic.twitter.com/YIrfvAlPBl— jeanie 😶🌫️😶🌫️ (@jeaniezk) November 22, 2023
G.O.A.T. things.
Scorsese can't miss!
Even Scorsese's ads are top tier pic.twitter.com/uKOJK6l4Tz— Samuel J. May (@sjmay92) November 17, 2023
This is cinema.
Stephen A. Smith chimes in on the Cars G.O.A.T. debate
A live caller tried to get me with a Cars question…it didn't go well for him pic.twitter.com/4oWClqoQrZ— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 22, 2023
Maybe the funniest sports media clip of the year.
Eminem in Fortnite?
The real deal. @Eminem in The Big Bang!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 22, 2023
December 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/hoNbFY76nH
You know what? Why not.
If the Star Wars sequels were on VHS
the star wars sequel trilogy special edition, now available on VHS pic.twitter.com/UuGYBRo9AK— Star Wars Fonts (@starwarsfonts) November 22, 2023
The nostalgia!
