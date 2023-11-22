New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 22, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of the Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Melissa Barrera gets fired from Scream 7

Spyglass and Paramount can go to hell!

The art of Gwen's dimension

This movie is a beautiful piece of art.

New Karate Kid movie is in the works

Let's get Jaiden Smith involved!

LeBron learns that he's older than the Jazz' head coach

G.O.A.T. things.

Scorsese can't miss!

This is cinema.

Stephen A. Smith chimes in on the Cars G.O.A.T. debate

Maybe the funniest sports media clip of the year.

Eminem in Fortnite?

You know what? Why not.

If the Star Wars sequels were on VHS

The nostalgia!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega in Scream VI.
Shout out to Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega for no particular reason. Download Shackpets on iOS and Android!
Source: Paramount Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

