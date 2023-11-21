Evening Reading - November 21, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re just a couple days out from scrumptious holiday dinners and a delightfully long weekend, and we hope you’re set for a good one. That said, there’s still a little bit of the week left and we still have an Evening Reading tonight! With that in mind, please enjoy as we close down our latest day of posting.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

LEGO llamas leaping lightheartedly

I don’t know what Fortnite and LEGO are up to, but that header was fun to type, so I’ll take my victory and watch for the details!

Wah-kira

I will never ever turn down a good Akira bike slide, even if it’s Waluigi doing it.

Hello, Gordan Freeman!

I don’t know what we’re even doing here, Mr. Scientist, but thank you for letting Gordan rub your dome.

Pain

I’ve watched this too many times pic.twitter.com/D27Nrxcif7 — Nate Hamilton (@DomiNateFF) November 21, 2023

As a KC fan, that game was very hard to watch… But I can’t deny current events make this clip really funny. We’ll get’em next time.

Ke Huy Quan in GQ!

How far this dude has come. What an incredible-looking journey.

New Street Fighter Outfits dropped!

Some of them look incredible.

Gief's glasses bounce around on his face when he moves?



The level of detail is YABAI.



No wonder SF6 3rd costumes took so long lol pic.twitter.com/tNe4lKAn4n — Emezie Okorafor (@emezie) November 21, 2023

Broke: Boob jiggle tech. Woke: Glasses jiggle tech.

*gestures at you in a way that can only be described as "very pants-shartingly"* #StreetFighter6 #SF6 pic.twitter.com/iNeDOoO7JF — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) November 21, 2023

They can’t all be winners, though.

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine December 21. Next time you see me here, I hope we'll all have good full bellies of holiday meals. Have a safe and happy week, but don't forget.

Silo doesn't powerstance often, but when she does, it's hilarious because she's such a timid and fluffy goober.

Thank you for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great holiday!