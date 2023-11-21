Evening Reading - November 21, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re just a couple days out from scrumptious holiday dinners and a delightfully long weekend, and we hope you’re set for a good one. That said, there’s still a little bit of the week left and we still have an Evening Reading tonight! With that in mind, please enjoy as we close down our latest day of posting.
- Fortnite's Big Bang event will usher in 'a new beginning'
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition physical copies only include DLC on disc for Xbox
- GameMaker engine made free for non-commercial use
- Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition stock will be resupplied
- Destiny 2 gets The Witcher crossover cosmetics this November 2023
- Microsoft offers to match salaries for OpenAI employees
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations
- Street Fighter 6 releases Outfit 3 costumes for all launch characters in December
- League of Legends 2024 Season will rework Baron & remove Mythics
- The Indigo Disk will establish a challenging endgame for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
LEGO llamas leaping lightheartedly
November 21, 2023
I don’t know what Fortnite and LEGO are up to, but that header was fun to type, so I’ll take my victory and watch for the details!
Wah-kira
I will never ever turn down a good Akira bike slide, even if it’s Waluigi doing it.
Hello, Gordan Freeman!
Greet your fellow scientist pic.twitter.com/iahE4KC1sJ— NCS_artist (@ArtistNcs) November 21, 2023
I don’t know what we’re even doing here, Mr. Scientist, but thank you for letting Gordan rub your dome.
Pain
I’ve watched this too many times pic.twitter.com/D27Nrxcif7— Nate Hamilton (@DomiNateFF) November 21, 2023
As a KC fan, that game was very hard to watch… But I can’t deny current events make this clip really funny. We’ll get’em next time.
Ke Huy Quan in GQ!
Ke Huy Quan MURDERED this cover of @GQtaiwan! So badass.@GQMagazine pic.twitter.com/LM0nX2RUrF— POC Culture (@POCculture) November 21, 2023
How far this dude has come. What an incredible-looking journey.
New Street Fighter Outfits dropped!
Some of them look incredible.
Gief's glasses bounce around on his face when he moves?— Emezie Okorafor (@emezie) November 21, 2023
The level of detail is YABAI.
No wonder SF6 3rd costumes took so long lol pic.twitter.com/tNe4lKAn4n
Broke: Boob jiggle tech. Woke: Glasses jiggle tech.
*gestures at you in a way that can only be described as "very pants-shartingly"* #StreetFighter6 #SF6 pic.twitter.com/iNeDOoO7JF— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) November 21, 2023
They can’t all be winners, though.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine December 21. Next time you see me here, I hope we'll all have good full bellies of holiday meals. Have a safe and happy week
