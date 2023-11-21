New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 21, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers. We’re just a couple days out from scrumptious holiday dinners and a delightfully long weekend, and we hope you’re set for a good one. That said, there’s still a little bit of the week left and we still have an Evening Reading tonight! With that in mind, please enjoy as we close down our latest day of posting.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

LEGO llamas leaping lightheartedly

I don’t know what Fortnite and LEGO are up to, but that header was fun to type, so I’ll take my victory and watch for the details!

Wah-kira

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yuzumpo (@yuzumpo)

I will never ever turn down a good Akira bike slide, even if it’s Waluigi doing it.

Hello, Gordan Freeman!

I don’t know what we’re even doing here, Mr. Scientist, but thank you for letting Gordan rub your dome.

Pain

As a KC fan, that game was very hard to watch… But I can’t deny current events make this clip really funny. We’ll get’em next time.

Ke Huy Quan in GQ!

How far this dude has come. What an incredible-looking journey.

New Street Fighter Outfits dropped!

Some of them look incredible.

Broke: Boob jiggle tech. Woke: Glasses jiggle tech.

They can’t all be winners, though.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine December 21. Next time you see me here, I hope we’ll all have good full bellies of holiday meals. Have a safe and happy week, but don’t forget. If you can support Shacknews, we appreciate it, and you can do so through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. If you don’t have a dollar, why not spend part of the weekend on Shackpets? It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload pet pics and pit them against each others in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. That’s where you’ll find sweeties like my doggo competing.

A mini-Aussie shepherd powerstancing at you in hopes of food.
Silo doesn't powerstance often, but when she does, it's hilarious because she's such a timid and fluffy goober.

Thank you for stopping by, Shackers. Have a great holiday!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

Hello, Meet Lola