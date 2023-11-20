Evening Reading - November 20, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- League of Legends 2024 Season will rework Baron & remove Mythics
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR review: Animus Antics
- Super Mario RPG review: Wishing upon the seven stars
- Meta Quest 3 review: Step into the future
- Shack Chat: Which 16-bit video game needs a remake?
- Starfield Update 1.8.86 patch notes implement DLSS support
- Bulletstorm VR has been delayed & is sliding into January 2024
- Cities: Skylines 2 Expansion Pass DLC delayed slightly for base game improvements
- Microsoft hires Sam Altman & Greg Brockman to lead new advanced AI research team
- OpenAI employees call for board's resignation after Sam Altman ousting
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's that time of the evening! Let's unwind with some puzzles.
LegalEagle on Trump taking the stand
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this trial.
Half-Life documentary
Just in case you haven't seen this yet. What a phenomenal game. In fact, what a phenomenal franchise.
Ibuprofen and the human body
How does it work and what does it do?
Learn how frozen pizzas are made
Wait. Hold up. I don't think this is right.
Ridley Scott on Ridley Scott films
Picking a favorite shot from your whole body of work has got to be a challenge.
Louis Theroux calls himself the anti-Tate
I love Theroux's docos.
Comparing nightclubs
Yikes.
Answering diet questions
It's important to learn about food and what the body needs.
