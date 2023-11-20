New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 20, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's that time of the evening! Let's unwind with some puzzles.

LegalEagle on Trump taking the stand

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this trial.

Half-Life documentary

Just in case you haven't seen this yet. What a phenomenal game. In fact, what a phenomenal franchise.

Ibuprofen and the human body

How does it work and what does it do?

Learn how frozen pizzas are made

Wait. Hold up. I don't think this is right.

Ridley Scott on Ridley Scott films

Picking a favorite shot from your whole body of work has got to be a challenge.

Louis Theroux calls himself the anti-Tate

I love Theroux's docos.

Comparing nightclubs

Yikes.

Answering diet questions

It's important to learn about food and what the body needs.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola