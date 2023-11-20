ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 394 Super Mario RPG on the Stevetendo show? Sign me up!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show. We’re starting a playthrough of one of my all-time favorite games. I never need a reason to play through Super Mario RPG but the remake on Switch gives me said reason so here we are. Detective Pikachu Returns will be back this week. It’s getting moved to Wednesdays so fans of the playthrough can expect it to continue there. That being said, the Super Mario RPG remake made changes to the game so it doesn’t feel like a carbon copy of the SNES classic.

For example, you can store extra items in a storage box so you don’t have to worry about filling up storage space. The music also got modified but if you don’t like the new tunes, you can set the SNES music to play instead. Our first stop in the adventure is going to Bowser’s Keep to rescue the Princess and then the Mushroom Kingdom. Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild, ride full of nostalgia! Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Super Mario RPG playthrough.

Check out the nice view from the Mushroom Kingdom inn!

©Nintendo/Square Enix

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. I mentioned earlier that Detective Pikachu Returns is moving to Wednesday nights until we finish the game. Super Mario Bros. Wonder will stay on Tuesday nights so stay tuned.

This week is Thanksgiving so make sure you know what you’re thankful for. It could be the guides and videos Shacknews has created for you to use. It could be the Shacknews Twitch channel, where all kinds of fun programs are shown and cool games played. If you do care about the Shacknews Twitch channel, make sure you subscribe with Prime Gaming since it’s free and easy to use.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Detective Pikachu Returns will be over soon but that doesn’t mean you can’t suggest new games for the show. If it’s a game that’s on the Nintendo Switch Online service, then it’s got a chance to be played on the show!