Weekend Discussion - November 18, 2023

It's Saturday afternoon. Here's today's Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Poo flinging

After years of waiting, Grand Poo World 3 has finally arrived.

Into the unknown

Here's a first-person view of the new Frozen Ever After ride at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Death wish

I do like that Bill Hader admits he's basically doing an impression of Hank Azaria's impression of Charles Bronson.

Taking off

As a brief aside, I started watching this last night and, no, I did not expect to go in that direction... at all.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Andre 3000... I guess...

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
