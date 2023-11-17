Evening Reading - November 17, 2023

Greetings to everyone at Shacknews! Less than a week before Thanksgiving here in the United States, so let's try and put that stress aside with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the gaming horn

There's incoming news for Dragon's Dogma 2. Find out what's next this coming Tuesday.

Get caught up with the story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake so far before Rebirth lands in February. Read our preview and dev interview while you're at it.

Take a look at one of the biggest features coming to Minecraft's 1.21 update. Here's a closer look at trial spawners.

And Frontier Developments has released Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

And now, the weather

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Grab your umbrellas and ponchos in Ohio, because it's starting to come down.

Steve, go home!

After watching this trailer, I learned that I have zero nostalgia for Steve Urkel.

Being Andre 3000

Get a closer look at Andre 3000 and his new album, which is way different than anything he's ever done with Outkast.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Super Mario RPG is out today, so let's look back at the original game with this special glitch showcase.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, oh, this is a fun one. Sakurai explains what it means to be a supervisor, specifically on the graphics end of game development.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Piling on James Harden never gets old.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Things get a little crazy when AEW promotes Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name with the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight.

Tonight in video game music

We're going up Booster Hill with GaMetal to celebrate Super Mario RPG.

