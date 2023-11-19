New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - November 19, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Not quite as long as some days, but today's puzzle should be a treat to watch. Kick back and let's see how Simon goes.

LegalEagle on Sam Bankman-Fried conviction

It's always interesting to hear about legal things from the perspective of an actual lawyer.

Andrew Huberman talks about the effects of alcohol

I always appreciate hearing what this man has to say about life and being the best person you can be.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Greg has been playing Lorcana

GBurke59 on Cortex

What a cool care package

Everyone has a Player 2 controller

SerfaSam on Cortex

It's always so trash

Logic and reason are tough pills to swallow

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Certain movements attract certain ways of thinking

Shacknews has contracts in Hitman

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

You should definitely check them out

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! It's getting really hot here, so Rad is always stretching out to try and cool down. He's a good boy.

Sam's ginger cat Rad stretched out napping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola