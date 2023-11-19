Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Not quite as long as some days, but today's puzzle should be a treat to watch. Kick back and let's see how Simon goes.
LegalEagle on Sam Bankman-Fried conviction
It's always interesting to hear about legal things from the perspective of an actual lawyer.
Andrew Huberman talks about the effects of alcohol
I always appreciate hearing what this man has to say about life and being the best person you can be.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Greg has been playing Lorcana
GBurke59 on Cortex
What a cool care package
Everyone has a Player 2 controller
SerfaSam on Cortex
It's always so trash
Logic and reason are tough pills to swallow
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Certain movements attract certain ways of thinking
Shacknews has contracts in Hitman
x-Rumpo-x on Cortex
You should definitely check them out
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Doctor Online - Zeromancer
- All My Friends Are Nobodies - Zebrahead
- Shields Aligned - Dunderbeist
- Nght Prty - Raunchy
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Super Mario RPG review: Wishing upon the seven stars
- Meta Quest 3 review: Step into the future
- Remnant 2: The Awakened King introduces a boss that woke up on the wrong side of the bed
- Invincible Presents: Atom Eve review: A super take on visual novels
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! It's getting really hot here, so Rad is always stretching out to try and cool down. He's a good boy.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - November 19, 2023