Weekend Discussion - November 19, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Not quite as long as some days, but today's puzzle should be a treat to watch. Kick back and let's see how Simon goes.

LegalEagle on Sam Bankman-Fried conviction

It's always interesting to hear about legal things from the perspective of an actual lawyer.

Andrew Huberman talks about the effects of alcohol

I always appreciate hearing what this man has to say about life and being the best person you can be.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Greg has been playing Lorcana

GBurke59 on Cortex

What a cool care package

Everyone has a Player 2 controller

SerfaSam on Cortex

It's always so trash

Logic and reason are tough pills to swallow

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Certain movements attract certain ways of thinking

Shacknews has contracts in Hitman

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

You should definitely check them out

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! It's getting really hot here, so Rad is always stretching out to try and cool down. He's a good boy.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.