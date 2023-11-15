Evening Reading - November 15, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic?

Pedro Pascal will officially star as Reed Richards in ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/g36O69EK2V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2023

Sure!

A quarter of a century since The Rock's WWF Championship

25 years ago today, The Rock defeated Mankind to become WWF Champion for the first time 🙌🏻 @TheRock pic.twitter.com/eFA8e7O1Wl — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 15, 2023

Can you smell it?

First trailer for Madame Web

The Sony Spider-Man spinoffs haven't hit for me yet. I'm not confident this one will change that.

Some The Office laughs for your Wednesday

Even in those later seasons, The Office had some bangers.

Happy 22 years, Xbox!

Hard to believe it's been 22 years already!



We want to share our gratitude with our incredible community and this industry. We can't wait to see what's next! 💚 pic.twitter.com/EkHvFBdWx5 — Xbox (@Xbox) November 15, 2023

Wait, am I getting old?

The Canton Ohio weather report!

It was a bit colder in Maryland, today.

John Cena's Make-A-Wish record

What a wonderful record to set 💕 pic.twitter.com/S0FzdDz6vK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 14, 2023

Good on him.

Yeah, I'm already listening to Christmas music

And this is my Evening Reading, deal with it!

