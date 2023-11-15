Evening Reading - November 15, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections review: Loose ties
- CD Projekt RED announces The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod editor coming in 2024
- The Last of Us Season 2 set to begin filming in early 2024
- Payday 3 updates have been stalled by a 'backend' issue that could affect progression
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 review: Reboot, reuse, recycle
- Larian says the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 is on track for December
- Nothing Phone reveals plans to bring iMessage to Android
- Atlus to increase employee salaries by 15 percent by April 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic?
Pedro Pascal will officially star as Reed Richards in ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2023
(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/g36O69EK2V
Sure!
A quarter of a century since The Rock's WWF Championship
25 years ago today, The Rock defeated Mankind to become WWF Champion for the first time 🙌🏻 @TheRock pic.twitter.com/eFA8e7O1Wl— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 15, 2023
Can you smell it?
First trailer for Madame Web
The Sony Spider-Man spinoffs haven't hit for me yet. I'm not confident this one will change that.
Some The Office laughs for your Wednesday
Even in those later seasons, The Office had some bangers.
Happy 22 years, Xbox!
Hard to believe it's been 22 years already!— Xbox (@Xbox) November 15, 2023
We want to share our gratitude with our incredible community and this industry. We can't wait to see what's next! 💚 pic.twitter.com/EkHvFBdWx5
Wait, am I getting old?
The Canton Ohio weather report!
#CantonOhioWeatherReport #HoodieWeather pic.twitter.com/XeyXpXbuBy— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 15, 2023
It was a bit colder in Maryland, today.
John Cena's Make-A-Wish record
What a wonderful record to set 💕 pic.twitter.com/S0FzdDz6vK— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 14, 2023
Good on him.
Yeah, I'm already listening to Christmas music
And this is my Evening Reading, deal with it!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
