2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
Evening Reading - November 15, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of evening reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic?

Sure!

A quarter of a century since The Rock's WWF Championship

Can you smell it?

First trailer for Madame Web

The Sony Spider-Man spinoffs haven't hit for me yet. I'm not confident this one will change that.

Some The Office laughs for your Wednesday

Even in those later seasons, The Office had some bangers.

Happy 22 years, Xbox!

Wait, am I getting old?

The Canton Ohio weather report!

It was a bit colder in Maryland, today.

John Cena's Make-A-Wish record

Good on him.

Yeah, I'm already listening to Christmas music

And this is my Evening Reading, deal with it!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Dr. Alan grant surrounded by three raptors.
I wonder how well a raptor would do in Shackpets?
Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

Hello, Meet Lola