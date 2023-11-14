Evening Reading - November 14, 2023

Good evening, Shackers. Welcome to the end of your Tuesday and the tipping point into the middle of November! We’re getting ever closer to the holidays and rounding out the year, but there’s still just a bit more to do before we close out 2023. In the meantime, today’s posting has come to an end and we’ve prepared another fine Evening Reading for you. Enjoy!

Listen to JK Simmons smacktalk the entire MK1 roster

Nobody does it like Simmons. Probably the best part of Omni-Man coming to Mortal Kombat 1.

A humble request for Game Awards performances

PLEASE GAME AWARDS ORCHESTRA USE THIS SONG FOR MARIO WONDER DONT USE THE MAIN OVERWORLD THEME PLEEEEEEAAAASE I NEED TO HEAR THIS ORCHESTRATED pic.twitter.com/v9n5YBKV01 — Radical Funky Kong Facts🍌 (@funkykongfac) November 13, 2023

Screw sweeping and emotional orchestral scores. I just want these silly li'l guys to serenade me.

Big volcano energy

🚨 NEWS: New island appears after the eruption of an underwater volcano in Japan.pic.twitter.com/LmxU1yZ6lB — Amazing Astronomy (@MAstronomers) November 12, 2023

The world seems to be gushing magma at an alarming rate. Probably something worth being concerned with if you like living on Earth.

Greg is famous

Patrick Webb (left) and Greg Burke (right) rocked wonderful cosplays even as Greg was covering BlizzCon 2023!

Source: Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Our own video editor, Greg Burke made the papers in Orange County following BlizzCon! Look at that dapper cosplay. Well done, and thank you, Orange County Register!

Big oof, but true

Geoff Keighley Announces Best Layoffs Category for Game Awards https://t.co/4IIuA0uYZJ — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) November 14, 2023

It's been a terrible year for layoffs in tech and games industry and journalism. Best wishes to all affected. Don’t expect Geoff to acknowledge it, though. That’s bad for business.

Spider-Man written by the Gargoyles creator?!

This March, Peter Parker and Miles Morales join forces in their first ongoing series ever: 'Spectacular Spider-Men'! 🕷️🕷️ pic.twitter.com/hKXT8qiXAR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 14, 2023

I’m so in from the get-go for this. Can’t wait to see what it looks like.

Helpful PC-Building tips

PC Building Tip: Don't use a hammer. If you're using a hammer, you've made a mistake somewhere. — NZXT (@NZXT) November 14, 2023

Fact: Most computer parts don’t work as well after you hit them with a hammer.

Stop-motion Pokemon

This looks charming as all get-out. Something to look forward to watching at the end of the year!

We should all strive to be as chill and content as the Flaff.

Thanks for stopping by as always. How’s your end of the year gaming looking? Burning through any final game-of-the-year contenders? Let us know in the Chatty section below!