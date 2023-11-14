New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 14, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of evening reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Good evening, Shackers. Welcome to the end of your Tuesday and the tipping point into the middle of November! We’re getting ever closer to the holidays and rounding out the year, but there’s still just a bit more to do before we close out 2023. In the meantime, today’s posting has come to an end and we’ve prepared another fine Evening Reading for you. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Listen to JK Simmons smacktalk the entire MK1 roster

Nobody does it like Simmons. Probably the best part of Omni-Man coming to Mortal Kombat 1.

A humble request for Game Awards performances

Screw sweeping and emotional orchestral scores. I just want these silly li'l guys to serenade me.

Big volcano energy

The world seems to be gushing magma at an alarming rate. Probably something worth being concerned with if you like living on Earth.

Greg is famous

Patrick Webb and Greg Burke in cosplay at BlizzCon 2023, dressed as citizens of the kingdom of Gilneas in World of Warcraft
Patrick Webb (left) and Greg Burke (right) rocked wonderful cosplays even as Greg was covering BlizzCon 2023!
Source: Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Our own video editor, Greg Burke made the papers in Orange County following BlizzCon! Look at that dapper cosplay. Well done, and thank you, Orange County Register!

Big oof, but true

It's been a terrible year for layoffs in tech and games industry and journalism. Best wishes to all affected. Don’t expect Geoff to acknowledge it, though. That’s bad for business.

Spider-Man written by the Gargoyles creator?!

I’m so in from the get-go for this. Can’t wait to see what it looks like.

Helpful PC-Building tips

Fact: Most computer parts don’t work as well after you hit them with a hammer.

Stop-motion Pokemon

This looks charming as all get-out. Something to look forward to watching at the end of the year!

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this November 14. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content and would like to remind you that you can support Shacknews easily through Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets! That’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload cute pictures of pets and pit them in battle against other pet pics in the ultimate battle of sweetness.

A mini-Aussie shepherd resting in her dog bed, being all cute and chill.
We should all strive to be as chill and content as the Flaff.

Thanks for stopping by as always. How’s your end of the year gaming looking? Burning through any final game-of-the-year contenders? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

