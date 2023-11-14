Bandai Namco opens Studio 2/Studio S to aid in Nintendo game development Bandai Namco's Studio 2 and Studio S have already supported development on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Bandai Namco and Nintendo have a well-known close relationship in game development at this point, and it seems Bandai Namco is putting some resources aside to specifically aid that partnership. The developer and publisher has announced the opening of Studio 2 and Studio S, and the purpose of those studios is to aid Bandai Namco in its support of Nintendo games it has been collaborating with the Big N already.

Bandai Namco announced the opening of Studio 2 and Studio S in a press release on its Japanese website this week. The two studios are going to be very specifically aiding in support of current and future Nintendo collaborative projects. Bandai Namco is no stranger to cooperation with Nintendo and the studios will actually be picking up any continuing efforts on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Mario Kart Tour.

Bandai Namco's listed works on the Studio S and Studio 2 announcement shows a sizeable amount of projects it has aided Nintendo in developing.

While we’ve known about Bandai Namco and Nintendo cooperating for a long time, the new studios supporting specifically Nintendo games is an interesting twist. It would seem that Bandai Namco and Nintendo are doing well enough together to warrant the former putting aside the resources specifically for Nintendo. It seems likely with this in mind that we could see further collaborations on future Nintendo projects between the two companies.

With Studio S and Studio 2 now opened at Bandai Namco, we’ll look forward to seeing what kind of efforts it and Nintendo put together in the future. Stay tuned for further updates and follow the Bandai Namco tag for further news.