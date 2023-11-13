New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 13, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Settle in for a bit of good viewing as Simon solves a puzzle.

Garden of Salvation speedrun

Finishing a raid in 9 minutes. Madness.

Tom Scott lists his mistakes

Imagine looking back at your year and correcting all your errors.

Ch-ch-ch-changes!

Here's how your body changes as you age.

Perfectly summarizes the NBN rollout in Australia

The children yearn for high speed internet.

Uni vs TAFE

A battle as old as time.

Dunkey checks out RoboCop

Dunkey never misses.

Only one ride to fund your park?

He's done it again. Another pearler of a video.

Let's learn about string theory

From a fifteen year old video. I wonder if there are mistakes in this one?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Check out my adorable boy, Rad. He's all curled up having a sleep on a blue sheet. Turns out he loves blue things!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola