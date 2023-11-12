New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 12, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Maths made fun? Who would think that a puzzle is able to teach you some maths?

Dirty Money

These documentaries and interviews are always insightful. I can't imagine the stress of cleaning money. Ozark was stressful enough.

Excellent Interviewer vs Excellent Interviewer

It's interesting to see Louis Theroux on the other side of the questions.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Codename Plan B

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

TMWTB is excited. Can't wait to see what's going on!

Unity buried the lede with this one

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Future layoffs announced in page five? Not a nice move.

Cities 2 is giving people ambulance rides back to their homes

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Maybe the citizen needed some additional help.

Definitely a Grant Theft Auto VI screenshot

SerfaSam on Cortex

Certainly not a still from King of the Hill.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Sam's ginger cat Rad looking out the window, basking in the sunlight

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

