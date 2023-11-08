New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 8, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

GTA 6 trailer confirmed !!1!1!!

This post currently has north of 113 million impressions, in case you were wondering if people cared about GTA 6.

Mean Girls musical trailer

This trailer completely hides the fact that this movie is actually a musical, which was probably a mistake.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer

Another movie trailer! I think this looks pretty solid.

Alan Wake on the Eric Andre show

I'd pay a lot of money for this DLC.

Woah, live-action Zelda footage!

Wasn't expecting this artistic direction.

What keeps Shacknews going?

A madman. 💼

The Canton Ohio Weather Report returns??

Toss this in with the Zelda movie news and GTA 6 trailer announcement.

A Wayback Wednesday song recommendation

I've had this one stuck in my head all week after hearing it in a movie I love. Such a vibe!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Mewtwo chargine up an attack.
I wonder how well Mewtwo would do on Shackpets.
Source: The Pokemon Company

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola