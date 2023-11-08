Evening Reading - November 8, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

GTA 6 trailer confirmed !!1!1!!

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

This post currently has north of 113 million impressions, in case you were wondering if people cared about GTA 6.

Mean Girls musical trailer

This trailer completely hides the fact that this movie is actually a musical, which was probably a mistake.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer

Another movie trailer! I think this looks pretty solid.

Alan Wake on the Eric Andre show

alan wake 2 deleted scene pic.twitter.com/sMjIngbpM6 — Murdoink (@Murdoink) November 5, 2023

I'd pay a lot of money for this DLC.

Woah, live-action Zelda footage!

wow first trailer for the new live action The Legend of Zelda movie is looking pretty lit pic.twitter.com/b6R0gznKPI — James Montagna (@JamesPopStar) November 8, 2023

Wasn't expecting this artistic direction.

What keeps Shacknews going?

A madman. 💼

The Canton Ohio Weather Report returns??

Toss this in with the Zelda movie news and GTA 6 trailer announcement.

A Wayback Wednesday song recommendation

I've had this one stuck in my head all week after hearing it in a movie I love. Such a vibe!

