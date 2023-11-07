Evening Reading - November 7, 2023

Heyyo, Shackers! It’s been quite the eventful Tuesday, wouldn’t you agree? We’ve seen Zelda movies announced, sad little N7 Day teasers, and a wealth of financial gaming news, but it’s getting to be about that time where we end our fantastic day of posting. That, of course, means we have a fresh new Evening Reading for you. Enjoy!
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Live-action The Legend of Zelda movie in development at Nintendo and Sony Pictures
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.22 million units in Nintendo's most recent quarter
- Nintendo (NTDOY) increases FY 2024 financial forecast
- Nintendo Switch tops 132 million in lifetime console unit sales
- Epic Games Store still isn't profitable five years after launch, says GM
- 'Epsilon' & 'Defiance' Mass Effect YouTube teasers appear on N7 Day 2023 [UPDATED]
- eBay Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS estimates on in-line revenue
- Akamai (AKAM) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Lucid (LCID) EV company cuts 2023 production target to 8000-8500 vehicles
- Corsair (CRSR) Q3 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- GoPro (GPRO) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue estimates
- Robinhood (HOOD) Q3 2023 earnings results miss revenue expectations on smaller than expected loss
- CCP Games devs on upcoming EVE Online Havoc expansion & Vanguard
- Jusant review: On top of the world
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 review: Some decent tooning
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Ichiro doing what Ichiro does
#イチロー さん(50)— 猫輔🍁 (@NekoSuke5_5) November 6, 2023
フリー打撃で校舎の窓ガラスを破壊 pic.twitter.com/gI3SHp2SEm
Best to do it? I dunno, but I hope I can break a window from a mile away with a homerun swing when I’m 50.
Schwarzendonkey demands screentime
Oh, just Arnold Schwarzenegger feeding a donkey as the #ManningCast goes into commercial break. #MNF 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cCp6WKxVSc— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2023
Say what you will about Schwarzenegger, but his donkey is pretty dang cool.
Gears of War 2 is 15 years old
Fifteen years ago we only had one option: attack.— Gears of War (@GearsofWar) November 7, 2023
Happy #GearsofWar2 anniversary, Gears. pic.twitter.com/ZDUrQRtJUI
What an amazing game. Adrenaline-pumping and heartbreaking all at once.
Sometimes 6P feels like that
ちなみに生まれて初めて描いたカイキスクはこれです pic.twitter.com/fAPEnjzD6c— 🐏安場羊治(Anby)🐏 (@ANBSAA) November 7, 2023
9 out of 10 times, I’m eating that damn elbow. The other one time, I got lucky baiting it out and capitalizing.
Neverending jerks
NINJA GAIDEN pic.twitter.com/PUZ7cunbZc— READ RAVEN'S DOJO - Raven Perez (@ravensdojo) November 7, 2023
It's kind of incredible that anyone could beat the original Ninja Gaiden games back in the day. This wasn’t far off from the real nightmare.
Chilidog at the speed of sound
how is this real pic.twitter.com/1IeeHg9x0V— Cinos (@CinosLikesPizza) November 7, 2023
Sonic Superstars was still pretty good. I love these silly easter eggs throughout the game.
Best wishes to the Second Life crew
From the team behind The Escapist, we're excited to announce our next adventure, Second Wind.@nickjcal and @YahtzeeCroshaw will be live tomorrow at 11 AM CT to discuss our plans, where to support and when our first content will drop.— Second Wind (@SecondWindGroup) November 7, 2023
Subscribe here: https://t.co/DbhEILCZnP pic.twitter.com/YIZX36yjlV
After the Escapist owners tried to can the EiC for ridiculous reasons, the staff resigned and are now starting a writer-owned, reader-supported outlet. We wish our friends and colleagues the best in this new venture.
