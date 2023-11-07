New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 7, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Heyyo, Shackers! It’s been quite the eventful Tuesday, wouldn’t you agree? We’ve seen Zelda movies announced, sad little N7 Day teasers, and a wealth of financial gaming news, but it’s getting to be about that time where we end our fantastic day of posting. That, of course, means we have a fresh new Evening Reading for you. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Ichiro doing what Ichiro does

Best to do it? I dunno, but I hope I can break a window from a mile away with a homerun swing when I’m 50.

Schwarzendonkey demands screentime

Say what you will about Schwarzenegger, but his donkey is pretty dang cool.

Gears of War 2 is 15 years old

What an amazing game. Adrenaline-pumping and heartbreaking all at once.

Sometimes 6P feels like that

9 out of 10 times, I’m eating that damn elbow. The other one time, I got lucky baiting it out and capitalizing.

Neverending jerks

It's kind of incredible that anyone could beat the original Ninja Gaiden games back in the day. This wasn’t far off from the real nightmare.

Chilidog at the speed of sound

Sonic Superstars was still pretty good. I love these silly easter eggs throughout the game.

Best wishes to the Second Life crew

After the Escapist owners tried to can the EiC for ridiculous reasons, the staff resigned and are now starting a writer-owned, reader-supported outlet. We wish our friends and colleagues the best in this new venture.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this November 7. We hope you enjoyed it. If you’d like to help keep Shacknews going strong, then consider supporting through Mercury where you can help out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload cute pet pics, vote which ones are cutest, and pit your pics against other pet parents in the ultimate battle of cuteness. You’ll find all sorts of sweeties like my Silo there.

A mini-Aussie shepherd doing a power stance to let you know who's boss and should have all the treats
A fuzzy little meatball stands in your way. Do you concede any and all treats?

Have a good night, Shackers. We hope you’ve enjoyed our content. What are you up to? Still reeling from the Zelda movie announcement? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

Hello, Meet Lola