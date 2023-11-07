Evening Reading - November 7, 2023

Heyyo, Shackers! It’s been quite the eventful Tuesday, wouldn’t you agree? We’ve seen Zelda movies announced, sad little N7 Day teasers, and a wealth of financial gaming news, but it’s getting to be about that time where we end our fantastic day of posting. That, of course, means we have a fresh new Evening Reading for you. Enjoy!

Ichiro doing what Ichiro does

Best to do it? I dunno, but I hope I can break a window from a mile away with a homerun swing when I’m 50.

Schwarzendonkey demands screentime

Oh, just Arnold Schwarzenegger feeding a donkey as the #ManningCast goes into commercial break. #MNF 🏈🫏 pic.twitter.com/cCp6WKxVSc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2023

Say what you will about Schwarzenegger, but his donkey is pretty dang cool.

Gears of War 2 is 15 years old

Fifteen years ago we only had one option: attack.



Happy #GearsofWar2 anniversary, Gears. pic.twitter.com/ZDUrQRtJUI — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) November 7, 2023

What an amazing game. Adrenaline-pumping and heartbreaking all at once.

Sometimes 6P feels like that

9 out of 10 times, I’m eating that damn elbow. The other one time, I got lucky baiting it out and capitalizing.

Neverending jerks

NINJA GAIDEN pic.twitter.com/PUZ7cunbZc — READ RAVEN'S DOJO - Raven Perez (@ravensdojo) November 7, 2023

It's kind of incredible that anyone could beat the original Ninja Gaiden games back in the day. This wasn’t far off from the real nightmare.

Chilidog at the speed of sound

how is this real pic.twitter.com/1IeeHg9x0V — Cinos (@CinosLikesPizza) November 7, 2023

Sonic Superstars was still pretty good. I love these silly easter eggs throughout the game.

Best wishes to the Second Life crew

From the team behind The Escapist, we're excited to announce our next adventure, Second Wind.@nickjcal and @YahtzeeCroshaw will be live tomorrow at 11 AM CT to discuss our plans, where to support and when our first content will drop.



Subscribe here: https://t.co/DbhEILCZnP pic.twitter.com/YIZX36yjlV — Second Wind (@SecondWindGroup) November 7, 2023

After the Escapist owners tried to can the EiC for ridiculous reasons, the staff resigned and are now starting a writer-owned, reader-supported outlet. We wish our friends and colleagues the best in this new venture.

