The Glory Society cancels development of Revenant Hill The decision to stop development of Revenant Hill was influenced by severe health problems affecting lead designer Scott Benson.

Earlier this year, developers of Night in the Woods came together to form The Glory Society and announced Revenant Hill as the studio’s first game. Unfortunately, it seems a release for Revenant Hill won’t be happening anytime soon. Recently, the developer announced that development on Revenant Hill will be coming to an end and the game is canceled for the foreseeable future. Severe health issues were cited as a major influence in the decision.

The Glory Society posted details about the situation with Revenant Hill on the studio’s Twitter this week. In the post, The Glory Society shares that it will be suspending operations, which means ending development of Revenant Hill for the foreseeable future:

We are a cooperative, and we make decisions as a group. For us, this was the clear path to take for the well-being of the team, which frankly more important than games. In the future, after the dust has settled, perhaps we’ll talk about what we’ve made and learned together. In the meantime, we want to thank everyone who worked with us, supported us, and believe in us.

Source: The Glory Society

Revenant Hill lead Scott Benson expanded on the exact nature of the situation, sharing that he has had severe heart complications that have not gotten better throughout the year:

Over the past 12 months or so I got very sick and it didn't go away. Eventually I was diagnosed with severe heart failure, most likely from a virus. It will continue to greatly limit me for the foreseeable future and as such I've had to stop working in the manner I once did.

It was during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase that Revenant Hill first made an appearance. The game had a lot of the charm and style of previous Benson-led project Night in the Woods, which came out in 2017.

Revenant Hill looked like it was going to be a solid adventure, but it seems its release is just not meant to be for now. Shacknews wishes all involved in the development of the game the best and will share updates on this story if they come in the future.