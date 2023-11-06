New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 6, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Buckle up, because this solve is going to take Simon over an hour!

James Hoffmann tries some canned coffee

He also looks at the amount of caffeine in canned coffee.

NerdCubed tries an OG RollerCoaster Tycoon challenge

The old Tycoon games were so good.

Rimworld, but unlock a tile every 100xp

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again.

Iron Lung trailer!

This is not a drill. If you haven't already, definitely check out the game.

Numa Numa circa 2023

Do you remember this from the early 2000s? Those were the golden years of the internet.

Superbad auditions

Not to be confused with super bad auditions.

Are you burning out?

Take care of your mental and physical health.

Super Nanny helps fix toxic boyfriends

Phenomenal.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness!

I've come to realize that Rad absolutely loves sleeping on blue things, and sometimes even dark things. Probably so that it's really obvious he's been there. So much cat hair!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola