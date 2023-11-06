Evening Reading - November 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Buckle up, because this solve is going to take Simon over an hour!

James Hoffmann tries some canned coffee

He also looks at the amount of caffeine in canned coffee.

NerdCubed tries an OG RollerCoaster Tycoon challenge

The old Tycoon games were so good.

Rimworld, but unlock a tile every 100xp

Ambiguousamphibian is back at it again.

Iron Lung trailer!

This is not a drill. If you haven't already, definitely check out the game.

Numa Numa circa 2023

Do you remember this from the early 2000s? Those were the golden years of the internet.

Superbad auditions

Not to be confused with super bad auditions.

Are you burning out?

Take care of your mental and physical health.

Super Nanny helps fix toxic boyfriends

Phenomenal.

I've come to realize that Rad absolutely loves sleeping on blue things, and sometimes even dark things. Probably so that it's really obvious he's been there. So much cat hair!

