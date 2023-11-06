ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 388 Pikachu needs our help fighting crime on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough. We’re working hard to become the best detectives in all of Rhyme City. During the last Detective Pikachu Returns episode, Pikachu was accused of a crime he didn’t commit and sent to jail for it. While in the slammer, we met other Pokemon who were also incarcerated for crimes they didn’t commit.

Pikachu made nice with the gang leader, Luxray, and now they’re working together to figure out what’s going on as well as why so many Pokemon are put in jail. On the plus side, we have Tim working on the outside and gathering information to try and help Pikachu get out of jail. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough.

Pikachu has some muscle on the inside!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Super Mario Bros. Wonder playthrough. We have made it to world three and by the looks of it, the playthrough will be a one-hundred percent run. We're also continuing our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough so stay tuned.

It’s a football night in the Stevetendo show house where the Jets are playing host to the Los Angeles Chargers and we’ll be periodically checking the score during the livestream. If football doesn’t do it for you, make sure you check out all the guides and videos Shacknews has to offer instead. Learn some killer tips and tricks in Super Mario Bros. Wonder or how to find secrets in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You could also subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming so you never miss another eipsode of your favorite shows!

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will be over soon so we’ll need new games to play on the show. The last wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC and Super Mario RPG are already scheduled for the show!