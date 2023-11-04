New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 4, 2023

It's Saturday. Welcome to another edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

More troll magic

It's a wonder that CarlSagan42 somehow keeps finding new and impressive ways to get trolled.

Speedy Wonder

Speaking of "wonder" and "Mario," Grand POOBear is finding some impressive new speedrun strats for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

PTI Halloween never misses

Halloween feels like a million years ago already, but I still want to acknowledge the top-tier costume game that Pardon the Interruption brings out every year.

Five Minutes at Pitch Meeting's

In case you're like me and want a taste of what this movie's about without actually watching it.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Beatles! (When am I ever going to say that again?)

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

