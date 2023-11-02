New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 2, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

That's one DOOMED space marine...

Check out the Shacknews long read on the making of the first SIGIL here.

Don't you... forget about Volition.

As you walk on by...

A New Beatles Song?

In this economy?

OHIO INTENSIFIES HARDER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!

I think the jerseys look nice.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It snowed on Halloween. I asked for a refund.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I voted Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio because I believe in individual reproductive rights and marijuana legalization.

Wild Kingdom

Opposums are weird beasts.

I found my spirit animal.

That's some pig.

Smart pupper.

That's a solid costume for a doggy.

I wish an Alpaca would visit Shacknews Intergalactic HQ.

That's a silly bear.

Baby elephants are so darn cute.

Babby and Mama.

See you in hell, Sam Bankman-Fried

Jim Cramer is really something else.

Screenshot of a tweet meme making fun of SBF.
Wall Street and Crypto Bros have a similar snake oil salesman gene.
Source: @netcapgirl

That's a great meme.

Assorted grab bag of additional content from the Internet

Really interesting discussion about online social behavior and the future of platforms.

I need to circle back to this later.

Science!

Not Magnum!

A wholesome message from MC Lars.

Shacknews Dev Update

New Shacknews Cortex logo.
We might have actually shipped a minor update tonight. Maybe.

Things we are working on:

  • Brand new unannounced project
    • We will begin beta testing later this month.
  • Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.
  • Shackpets Version 2 development began this week and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 2, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola