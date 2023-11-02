Evening Reading - November 2, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Super Mario RPG's updates are looking both whimsical and bittersweet
- Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 4 notes
- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all seven counts of fraud
- Apple (AAPL) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations
- Apple (AAPL) reports iPhone Q4 2023 sales only grew 2.78% from Q4 2022
- Apple (AAPL) reports Mac, iPad & Wearables FY 2023 revenues all decreased from FY 2022
- Apple (AAPL) bought back $77.55 billion of common stock during FY 2023
- Microsoft to reportedly pull free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate employee benefit
- Cities: Skylines 2 Hotfix 1.0.12f1 patch notes
- Alan Wake 2 '08 update' patch notes
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
That's one DOOMED space marine...
I’m thrilled to finally share this! I’ve partnered with @romerogamesltd to write a digital book on the making of John @Romero’s #SIGIL II.👹💥🔫 Look for it in the retail box alongside these beautiful (in a hellish sort of way) collectibles. Pre-orders open TODAY! pic.twitter.com/tRyhERjTUc— David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) November 2, 2023
Check out the Shacknews long read on the making of the first SIGIL here.
Don't you... forget about Volition.
I'm not sure if this has been discussed or not but Volition's website now only displays this farewell message. Though by clicking on their logo at the bottom, you're redirected to Simple Minds Don't You (Forget About Me) music video. pic.twitter.com/YsmrUGndxV— mrsaintsgodzilla21 (@saintsgodzilla) November 1, 2023
As you walk on by...
A New Beatles Song?
In this economy?
OHIO INTENSIFIES HARDER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!
Cleveland Cavaliers x The Performing Arts 🎭— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 2, 2023
Presenting our 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, inspired by our city’s rich history of performing arts from @playhousesquare, the largest Performing Arts Center in the United States outside of New York, to Severance Hall, home… pic.twitter.com/zG5WLGCq3U
I think the jerseys look nice.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
It snowed on Halloween. I asked for a refund.
I voted Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio because I believe in individual reproductive rights and marijuana legalization.
Wild Kingdom
November 2, 2023
Opposums are weird beasts.
Oh to be a fat monkey eating mangoes by the stream pic.twitter.com/b8bDn9clMt— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 2, 2023
I found my spirit animal.
Let me show you how it's done..😅 pic.twitter.com/4FSkVonvxq— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 2, 2023
That's some pig.
Pupper made a strong statement..🐶🐾😅 pic.twitter.com/NEaekb8E0T— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 1, 2023
Smart pupper.
This is fine— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) November 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/gRVJNvGUOo
That's a solid costume for a doggy.
An alpaca walks into a restaurant in Hangzhou. No idea why...— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/7SbCUbzesa
I wish an Alpaca would visit Shacknews Intergalactic HQ.
Playtime...wait for it🐻😅 pic.twitter.com/zBhib9Z3Fh— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 30, 2023
That's a silly bear.
No matter the species, kids gonna kids..🐘😅 pic.twitter.com/nibYTTisCb— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 30, 2023
Baby elephants are so darn cute.
🐱🐶💛 pic.twitter.com/E3C7Kt2ECE— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) October 30, 2023
Babby and Mama.
See you in hell, Sam Bankman-Fried
SBF never stood a chance pic.twitter.com/R2DgXLrTMT— Not Jim Cramer (@CramerTracker) November 3, 2023
Jim Cramer is really something else.
That's a great meme.
Assorted grab bag of additional content from the Internet
Humans evolved trusting the faces & voices we knew around the campfire. The idea of believing something bc of experts/institutions you've never met is actually new to our species.— Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) October 31, 2023
I visited @UVADemocracy + chatted with @karaswisher + @dkroy about what's next for social media. pic.twitter.com/PMBXi7T3vv
Really interesting discussion about online social behavior and the future of platforms.
Navigating "corporate speak" isn't easy.— Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 31, 2023
Here's a helpful guide I put together:
"Let me check with my team" = No
"Possibly" = No
"On my roadmap" = Not happening
"This will be done in Q4" = This will be done in Q2 next year
"Disagree and commit" = I hate you
"Per my last…
I need to circle back to this later.
Styrofoam balls reacting to different sound frequenciespic.twitter.com/cp2k8WPDXB— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 30, 2023
Science!
GAWD DAMMIT— BHOP| Frankie G (@FrankieG7Chi) October 30, 2023
LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/MB6Nlp8P1q
Not Magnum!
Don't be a cyberbully! pic.twitter.com/ve7FQppgcY— MC Lars (@mclars) November 2, 2023
A wholesome message from MC Lars.
Shacknews Dev Update
Things we are working on:
- Brand new unannounced project
- We will begin beta testing later this month.
- Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.
- Shackpets Version 2 development began this week and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 2, 2023.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 2, 2023