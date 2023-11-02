Evening Reading - November 2, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

That's one DOOMED space marine...

I’m thrilled to finally share this! I’ve partnered with @romerogamesltd to write a digital book on the making of John @Romero’s #SIGIL II.👹💥🔫 Look for it in the retail box alongside these beautiful (in a hellish sort of way) collectibles. Pre-orders open TODAY! pic.twitter.com/tRyhERjTUc — David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) November 2, 2023

Check out the Shacknews long read on the making of the first SIGIL here.



Don't you... forget about Volition.

I'm not sure if this has been discussed or not but Volition's website now only displays this farewell message. Though by clicking on their logo at the bottom, you're redirected to Simple Minds Don't You (Forget About Me) music video. pic.twitter.com/YsmrUGndxV — mrsaintsgodzilla21 (@saintsgodzilla) November 1, 2023

As you walk on by...

A New Beatles Song?

In this economy?

OHIO INTENSIFIES HARDER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!

Cleveland Cavaliers x The Performing Arts 🎭



Presenting our 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, inspired by our city’s rich history of performing arts from @playhousesquare, the largest Performing Arts Center in the United States outside of New York, to Severance Hall, home… pic.twitter.com/zG5WLGCq3U — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 2, 2023

I think the jerseys look nice.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

It snowed on Halloween. I asked for a refund.

I voted Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio because I believe in individual reproductive rights and marijuana legalization.

Wild Kingdom

Opposums are weird beasts.

Oh to be a fat monkey eating mangoes by the stream pic.twitter.com/b8bDn9clMt — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 2, 2023

I found my spirit animal.

Let me show you how it's done..😅 pic.twitter.com/4FSkVonvxq — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 2, 2023

That's some pig.

Smart pupper.

This is fine

pic.twitter.com/gRVJNvGUOo — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) November 1, 2023

That's a solid costume for a doggy.

An alpaca walks into a restaurant in Hangzhou. No idea why...

pic.twitter.com/7SbCUbzesa — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 30, 2023

I wish an Alpaca would visit Shacknews Intergalactic HQ.

That's a silly bear.

No matter the species, kids gonna kids..🐘😅 pic.twitter.com/nibYTTisCb — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 30, 2023

Baby elephants are so darn cute.

Babby and Mama.

See you in hell, Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF never stood a chance pic.twitter.com/R2DgXLrTMT — Not Jim Cramer (@CramerTracker) November 3, 2023

Jim Cramer is really something else.

Wall Street and Crypto Bros have a similar snake oil salesman gene.

Source: @netcapgirl

That's a great meme.

Assorted grab bag of additional content from the Internet

Humans evolved trusting the faces & voices we knew around the campfire. The idea of believing something bc of experts/institutions you've never met is actually new to our species.



I visited @UVADemocracy + chatted with @karaswisher + @dkroy about what's next for social media. pic.twitter.com/PMBXi7T3vv — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) October 31, 2023

Really interesting discussion about online social behavior and the future of platforms.

Navigating "corporate speak" isn't easy.



Here's a helpful guide I put together:



"Let me check with my team" = No



"Possibly" = No



"On my roadmap" = Not happening



"This will be done in Q4" = This will be done in Q2 next year



"Disagree and commit" = I hate you



"Per my last… — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 31, 2023

I need to circle back to this later.

Styrofoam balls reacting to different sound frequenciespic.twitter.com/cp2k8WPDXB — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 30, 2023

Science!

GAWD DAMMIT



LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/MB6Nlp8P1q — BHOP| Frankie G (@FrankieG7Chi) October 30, 2023

Not Magnum!

A wholesome message from MC Lars.

Shacknews Dev Update

We might have actually shipped a minor update tonight. Maybe.

Things we are working on:

Brand new unannounced project We will begin beta testing later this month.

Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.

Shackpets Version 2 development began this week and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year.

