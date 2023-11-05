New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - November 5, 2023

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Solo Flawless Vault of Glass

You read that right, not only has Snazzzy soloed Vault of Glass, they've managed to do it completely flawless - zero deaths. I don't quite fathom how one person can put their mind to it and do something like this.

Datto's thoughts on the Destiny 2 & Bungie situation

Destiny 2 is in a bad spot at the moment and the public reaction to Bungie is also not great. The company has a lot of work to do in order to turn this ship around.

The magic of Portal 2

Portal 2 was such a great sequel to Portal. Boy howdy, I wish Valve knew how to count to three.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The word of TJ's power has spread far and wide

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

A win's a win.

RomSteady is rocking a new look!

RomSteady on Cortex

New specs. New man.

I thoroughly enjoyed what I saw of Remnant 2's first DLC

SerfaSam on Cortex

The Awakened King comes out soon!

Bill has said "no" to dumb price hikes

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Does Apple really need another $7 a month?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free!

Here's one of my favorite photos of my boy Rad. He loves forts of all shapes and sizes, even if it's as simple as a towel over a chair.

Sam's ginger cat Rad on a chair with a towel draped over to form a tent

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

