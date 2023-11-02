Victor Chevalier revealed for Tekken 8 roster The classy Victor is an all-new fighter in Tekken, bringing an arsenal of high-tech weapons in his fighting style.

Bandai Namco has revealed another new character for Tekken 8, this time showing off the French newcomer, Victor Chevalier. Victor looks like a gentleman absolutely dripping with refined style, but he also packs on an extensive loadout of high-tech weaponry including a sword, knives, a gun, a teleportation device, and more. All-in-all he’s looking like a cybernetic assassin on par with Raven and Yoshimitsu.

Following very quickly on its recent reveal of five returning fighters, Bandai Namco gave us an extensive look at Victor with a full trailer dedicated to him. Victor looks like he’s going to be highly versatile and dangerous. With his sword, he can gain long-reach and some explosively strong attack. With his gun and knife, he can move quick and deal lots of hits in short order. If he wants to get in or out of range with his opponent, he has teleportation moves that provide a wide variety of evasive trickery. All of it comes together for what looks like a well-rounded fighter.

Victor Chevalier comes to Tekken 8 alongside the new Paris stage, which is set on a yacht overlooked by the city and the Eiffel Tower.

Source: Bandai Namco

Victor’s reveal also comes alongside the reveal of the Paris stage, which takes place on the deck of lavish yacht sitting on the waters. Iconic buildings such as the Eiffel Tower loom over the fight in the background as players pummel each other amid the backdrop of the beautiful city.

The reveal of Victor comes after we got to see a wealth of returning fighters confirmed for Tekken 8. Panda, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa, and Devil Jin were confirmed for the roster, which looks set to have 32 combatants and will have its base roster fighter reveal later this November.

Victor looks like a phenomenal addition to Tekken 8’s full roster, and Paris looks like a gorgeous new arena. As we await more news and updates on the game, stay tuned here at Shacknews.