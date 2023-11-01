New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2023 video game release dates calendar
Evening Reading - November 1, 2023

It's nighttime in America, and Halloween! It's time for spooky holiday edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Conan O'Brien interviews Werner Herzog

A couple of legends!

An epic gingerbread duel

Okay, now I want a gingerbread character in a fighter.

The Boy Who Lived trailer

Sounds like a touching story, looking forward to it.

It Follows sequel confirmed

Completely unexpected and thoroughly amazing news. Hell yeah!

McDaniels is probably already back in Foxborough

The Patriots just have a way, don't they?

Your annual Mariah Carey Update

It's Time.

The noir universe in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Need this for Miles' animated universe!

Victor Wembanyama dressed as Slenderman yesterday

Mind you this young man is 7'4".

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Peter Parker, Aunt May, Harry Osborn, and Aunt May sitting at the dinner table in Spider-Man.
Spooky season is over and the season of giving is here. Consider downloading Shackpets on iOS or Android!
Source: Sony Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

