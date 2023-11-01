Evening Reading - November 1, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Conan O'Brien interviews Werner Herzog

A couple of legends!

An epic gingerbread duel

HE'S DOING THE FUCKING DAIGO PARRY pic.twitter.com/0mUfhzuOOu — Bravo (@SaturnBravo) November 1, 2023

Okay, now I want a gingerbread character in a fighter.

The Boy Who Lived trailer

Sounds like a touching story, looking forward to it.

It Follows sequel confirmed

It’s everywhere.



THEY FOLLOW.

The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/V1IiS7PpzU — NEON (@neonrated) October 30, 2023

Completely unexpected and thoroughly amazing news. Hell yeah!

McDaniels is probably already back in Foxborough

Josh McDaniels visiting Bill Belichick this morning pic.twitter.com/EJfFgXU6aa — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 1, 2023

The Patriots just have a way, don't they?

Your annual Mariah Carey Update

It's Time.

The noir universe in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

#SpiderMan2 fans figured out how to make the game look like the Noir universe ⚫️🕸️



🎥 u/spaceyetigamerpic.twitter.com/HIGSzdJL0J — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 31, 2023

Need this for Miles' animated universe!

Victor Wembanyama dressed as Slenderman yesterday

NBA star Victor Wembanyama dressed up as Slenderman for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/PwteiFvYT9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2023

Mind you this young man is 7'4".

