Evening Reading - November 1, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Astroneer studio joins Devolver Digital as a first party developer
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising delayed to December 2023
- Lies of P director confirms a sequel is being planned
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time expansion & multiplayer update coming this December
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition catches iOS users up in December [Update]
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 6 tracks & release date revealed
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Sega still working on 'Super Game' project, expected by end of March 2026
- Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 2024 earnings results miss EPS whisper number in spite of revenue beat
- Roku Q3 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on EPS miss
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Conan O'Brien interviews Werner Herzog
A couple of legends!
An epic gingerbread duel
HE'S DOING THE FUCKING DAIGO PARRY pic.twitter.com/0mUfhzuOOu— Bravo (@SaturnBravo) November 1, 2023
Okay, now I want a gingerbread character in a fighter.
The Boy Who Lived trailer
Sounds like a touching story, looking forward to it.
It Follows sequel confirmed
It’s everywhere.— NEON (@neonrated) October 30, 2023
THEY FOLLOW.
The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell.
Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/V1IiS7PpzU
Completely unexpected and thoroughly amazing news. Hell yeah!
McDaniels is probably already back in Foxborough
Josh McDaniels visiting Bill Belichick this morning pic.twitter.com/EJfFgXU6aa— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 1, 2023
The Patriots just have a way, don't they?
Your annual Mariah Carey Update
It’s…… TIME!!! 🎃🧊🎄 #MariahSZN pic.twitter.com/dp6xEs7LTT— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2023
It's Time.
The noir universe in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
#SpiderMan2 fans figured out how to make the game look like the Noir universe ⚫️🕸️— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 31, 2023
🎥 u/spaceyetigamerpic.twitter.com/HIGSzdJL0J
Need this for Miles' animated universe!
Victor Wembanyama dressed as Slenderman yesterday
NBA star Victor Wembanyama dressed up as Slenderman for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/PwteiFvYT9— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2023
Mind you this young man is 7'4".
