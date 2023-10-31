Evening Reading - October 31, 2023

Boo, Shackers! Boo! It’s Halloween! We hope whatever you’re up to tonight, you’re being safe, having fun, scoring candy, and generally enjoying yourselves. It’s been another good day of posting here at Shacknews, but now it’s time to close October and this day of posting out proper, and for that, we have a nice Halloween Evening Reading for you. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

So long to a legend

🚨BREAKING: Michael Salvatori's website no longer includes any descriptions of his work at Bungie. Now says: "GONE FISHIN' :)" https://t.co/niT6ram9jY pic.twitter.com/WcjjjUjHGg — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) October 31, 2023

I couldn’t imagine a Bungie without Michael Salvatori. Still mind-blowing. I hope if he wants to keep working, he finds a place that will appreciate him.

Kitty tricksters

I’m almost certain cat trick-or-treaters would happily do tricks over treats.

Happy Halloween from The Man

“Happy Halloween. Stay safe, ya little brats.” pic.twitter.com/aY6VTk7hjN — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) October 31, 2023

Just hope you’re not a Deadite if you run into Bruce Campbell on All Hallow’s Eve.

Treats for the homies

I love me some Gengar, but it's actually refreshing to see some Halloween art with different Pokemon.

Sick trick, bro

Are you prepared to bust out sick moves if a trick is demanded?

Helping out an old friend

Thanks for the help with our Jack-O’-Lantern, The Joker.

When you’ve fully Hallowed your Ween

For me, this is usually passing out on the couch in a candy coma.

It’s a good Nintendo Halloween year

Our first trick or treater had a Mario costume on and my heart almost imploded.



HAPPY HALLOWEEN FOLKS!! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) November 1, 2023

With the movie and the games, I bet a lot of kids are excited about Mario characters like never before. Good times.

That old backlog

Who does this remind you of? 👀

Call em out! 😈 pic.twitter.com/iYmYBrGWQD — Krystoast (@_krystoast) October 31, 2023

I am terribly guilty of this flowchart. Especially with Indie-licious on my hands, but at least I’m sharing!

Make sure to stretch often

You don’t want to end up debuffed by “Old” for two turns.

And that's your Evening Reading for this fine October 31, 2023. Happy Halloween, Shackers. We hope you have a good and safe one.

Silo can't go trick-or-treating, so she's taking it easy for all you sinners this holiday.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a safe night. Did you have a successful Halloween? Sound off in the Chatty comment section below.