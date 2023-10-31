New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 31, 2023

It's nighttime in America, and Halloween! It's time for spooky holiday edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Boo, Shackers! Boo! It’s Halloween! We hope whatever you’re up to tonight, you’re being safe, having fun, scoring candy, and generally enjoying yourselves. It’s been another good day of posting here at Shacknews, but now it’s time to close October and this day of posting out proper, and for that, we have a nice Halloween Evening Reading for you. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

So long to a legend

I couldn’t imagine a Bungie without Michael Salvatori. Still mind-blowing. I hope if he wants to keep working, he finds a place that will appreciate him.

Kitty tricksters

I’m almost certain cat trick-or-treaters would happily do tricks over treats.

Happy Halloween from The Man

Just hope you’re not a Deadite if you run into Bruce Campbell on All Hallow’s Eve.

Treats for the homies

I love me some Gengar, but it's actually refreshing to see some Halloween art with different Pokemon.

Sick trick, bro

Are you prepared to bust out sick moves if a trick is demanded?

Helping out an old friend

Thanks for the help with our Jack-O’-Lantern, The Joker.

When you’ve fully Hallowed your Ween

For me, this is usually passing out on the couch in a candy coma.

It’s a good Nintendo Halloween year

With the movie and the games, I bet a lot of kids are excited about Mario characters like never before. Good times.

That old backlog

I am terribly guilty of this flowchart. Especially with Indie-licious on my hands, but at least I’m sharing!

Make sure to stretch often

You don’t want to end up debuffed by “Old” for two turns.

And that’s your Evening Reading for this fine October 31, 2023. Happy Halloween, Shackers. We hope you have a good and safe one. Remember that if you’d like to give us the treat of support, you can do it through Shacknews Mercury, where you help support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Then why not enjoy some Shackpets this Halloween? It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload cute pictures of pets and pit them against other pet pics in the ultimate battle of adorable.

A mini-Aussie shepherd all snug as a bug in her blanket on a couch.
Silo can't go trick-or-treating, so she's taking it easy for all you sinners this holiday.

Thanks for stopping by, Shackers. Have a safe night. Did you have a successful Halloween? Sound off in the Chatty comment section below.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola