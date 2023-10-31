New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 update 7.2.5.2 patch notes

Bungie has delivered the patch notes for Destiny 2's 7.2.5.2 update.
Donovan Erskine
Bungie has released the patch notes for Destiny 2 update 7.2.5.2. The update addresses a handful of minor issues plaguing the sci-fi shooter.

Destiny 2 update 7.2.5.2 patch notes

Destiny 2 key art.

Source: Bungie

The following patch notes for Destiny 2 were shared on the game’s website today.

Activities

Crucible

  • Fixed an issue where players who reached Ascendant rank in Competitive were unable to claim the Adept Guardian Spec Triumph.
    Player Journey
  • Now allows players to access The Plunge, Dive Tank to complete Season of the Witch quests if they have not completed Season of the Deep quests.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor and Expressions

  • Fixed an issue where two Festival of the Lost Universal Ornament sets, the Hunters’ Mygalomorph set and the Titans’ Crawling Chaos set, were not animating correctly in inspection screens.
  • Fixed an issue where the worm in the Wiggle Worm emote would disappear partway through the emote.

Weapons and Accessories

  • Fixed an issue where Lord of Wolves was dealing too much damage at range when aiming down sights.

Abilities

  • Fixed an issue where the Icarus Dash description string was missing additional functionality added in Destiny 2 Update 6.1.0.2.

General

  • The following items have been removed from sale in Eververse:
  • The Lycan's Mire Shell
  • Winchester's Ruin Sparrow
  • Boo Emote

These patch notes come just one day after we learned that Bungie was laying off several members of its staff, several of them in the communications and social teams.

