Tekken 8 trailer confirms Panda, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Devil Jin & Zafina The latest trailer for Tekken 8 gave us a big new look at fighters returning to the roster.

Bandai Namco and the Tekken Project team have been rounding out the roster nicely for Tekken 8, and today we got a good look at five newly confirmed returning fighters. Longtime roster favorites Lee Chaolan and Panda are coming back, as are Alisa, Devil Jin, and Zafina. They were all confirmed in the latest look at the game, which refreshed us on many of the other confirmed fighters as well.

Bandai Namco dropped its latest trailer for Tekken 8 with IGN this week. The new trailer gives a good look at the latest additions to the roster. Panda looks like its usual playful self, knocking an opponent into the air before spinning them on its paws as it lays on its back. Zafina also looks to be wielding her spiritual powers as usual and Alisa is still a weirdly cute android filled to the brim with chainsaws on her limbs. Lee looks the most different by far, donning a high-tech cybernetic suit. He also uses some kind of grenade that explodes like a rose.

Tekken 8's base roster currently sits at 30 characters, with two more being revealed in November 2023.

With these five latest fighters revealed, Tekken 8 has reached a total of 30 fighters on its roster. Two more are expected to be revealed in November 2023, and the game is set to release in January 2024, so there's plenty of time for surprises. It looks like the content of Tekken 8 is rounding out nicely, and we likely see season passes with more characters after.

The last online test for Tekken 8 continued to impress us with its new fighters, stages, and features, but left us hoping the netcode continues to improve. Even so, the roster of Tekken 8 is looking lush with Panda and the others added. Stay tuned for more reveals and coverage of Tekken 8 as details drop.