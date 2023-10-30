ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 385 Put your detective hat on for more Detective Pikachu Returns on Stevetendo!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we’re putting on our best detective costume to help Pikachu solve another case in Detective Pikachu Returns. During the last Detective Pikachu episode, we made our way to the Ancient Ruins. It was at the Ancient Ruins that we located the missing Professor Gordon and found out what was messing with the environment at the ruins.

Now we have to speak with Inspector Holiday to find out what our next case is and to see if anyone has any information about our missing father. I still feel like the story should move at a brisker pace than it does but it is supposed to be someone’s first introduction to detective games like this. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can help Pikachu and company solve another case on the Stevetendo show!

Pikachu in jail? Say it isn't so!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Super Mario Brothers Wonder playthrough as well as more Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. It feels like we're getting closer to the end of Paper Mario but you'll have to wait and see!

There are plenty of brand new games coming out this year and you know that means new guides and videos to see on Shacknews. Learn tips and tricks in Super Mario Bros Wonder by checking out our guides and videos. You might even learn how to use a new badge from our guides. If you’d rather watch something, swing by the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe with Prime Gaming. That shows Shacknews that you care and it’s free to use!

The Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough is slowly winding down so we’ll have to start thinking of new games to play on the show. Keep in mind that the Nintendo Switch Super Mario RPG remake is already on the schedule!