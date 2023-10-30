Evening Reading - October 30, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Buckle up, we've got another long one.

Datto talks about the Bungie layoffs

It's so disappointing to see studios like Bungie fire so many fantastic people.

Tom Scott looks at a unique way to board planes

These tall bus bois are pretty useful, especially for those who may have difficulty with stairs.

Exercises to help you

As we get older, it's important to exercise our body. All of our body parts.

4:00 a.m. wake ups

Because why not?

The effects of sprinting

Like all cardio, sprinting can be great for your health.

Tony Hawk on Hot Ones!

This is not a drill!

Destin talks about his lack of talking about Destiny 2

The bloke has always been a big fan of Destiny 2.

Veritasium talks about maths

I love mathematics. Sign me up for more math talks.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

