Evening Reading - October 30, 2023

- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is at its best when it remembers its Na'vi roots
- Alan Wake 2 review: Flexibly frightful fiction
- Tekken 8's October Closed Beta Test had impressive content, but spotty netcode
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 review: Who invited Snake's Revenge?
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria review: Shallow survival
- Bungie layoffs appear to target community and social teams
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape & Marathon reportedly delayed
- Xbox is cracking down on unauthorized third-party accessories
- Biden signs executive order for new AI safety standards
- New Nintendo patents tease a DS-like handheld that separates into two pieces
Your daily dose of sudoku
Buckle up, we've got another long one.
Datto talks about the Bungie layoffs
It's so disappointing to see studios like Bungie fire so many fantastic people.
Tom Scott looks at a unique way to board planes
These tall bus bois are pretty useful, especially for those who may have difficulty with stairs.
Exercises to help you
As we get older, it's important to exercise our body. All of our body parts.
4:00 a.m. wake ups
Because why not?
The effects of sprinting
Like all cardio, sprinting can be great for your health.
Tony Hawk on Hot Ones!
This is not a drill!
Destin talks about his lack of talking about Destiny 2
The bloke has always been a big fan of Destiny 2.
Veritasium talks about maths
I love mathematics. Sign me up for more math talks.
