New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - October 28, 2023

It's Saturday. Welcome to another edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Back to the past

The Angry Video Game Nerd can't seem to ever leave Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde behind.

"Don't stigmatize mental health"

They may have shuffled the main voices, but at least Susan Sarandon and Keith David are still putting in good work.

And speaking of Adult Swim...

Back to the glory days

The first episode almost has to have Master Shake look into the camera and go, "Are we still doing this?"

Swimming with Sharks

Mark Cuban answers questions from the internet about business and anything else.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Green Day!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola