Evening Reading - October 27, 2023

Hello, Shacknews! I have returned from TwitchCon, so let's get back to the usual round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

✨ SAVE THE DATE ✨



🖥️ Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase

📅 November 1 @ 6pm CET / 1pm ET / 10am PT



TUNE IN HERE: https://t.co/2toxIaMkgB



See what the future has in store for the Valley and beyond! pic.twitter.com/NVkf7X7Iql — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 27, 2023

What does Gameloft have cooked up for Disney Dreamlight Valley players? Join former Nintendo Minute hosts Kit & Krysta next week to find out!

Here's an early track from the upcoming Killing Floor 3 soundtrack.

Little Nightmares 3 offers a taste of two-player co-op.

Dimitri Vegas comes to Hitman: World of Assassination and tries to make you forget his godawful Mortal Kombat 11 cameo.

Introducing RONDO, the 10th Battleground.

Get ready for an all-new adventure coming in December.



🖥 PC: December 6, 2023

🎮Console: December 14, 2023



*The content presented in the current video may differ from the actual game.#PUBG #BATTLEGROUNDS #NewMap #RONDO pic.twitter.com/gTPJrkb0Bs — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) October 25, 2023

And PUBG unveils its next big Battleground. Take a look at RONDO.

Taco! Taco! Taco!

PSA: Taco Bell's World Series stolen base promotion will win America free tacos (with a prediction twist) https://t.co/UzwQV08bnm pic.twitter.com/JSilHFpWcb — For The Win (@ForTheWin) October 26, 2023

The World Series starts tonight! You know what that means? Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is back, too. Watch for any stolen bases, because a stolen base means everyone in America gets a Doritos Locos taco!

Update: Be sure to claim your taco!

WAH!

🔴We are live with Side Quest: Waluigi’s Arcade Heist!

Join us the next 3 days as we play games and fundraise for @StarlightUS !



📺Watch: https://t.co/NqyQv39JFs

💳Donate: https://t.co/HoWkVSiKNN

🗓️Schedule: https://t.co/Uu9ek8N7uO pic.twitter.com/jDT6REqpau — Zeldathon (@Zeldathon) October 27, 2023

Good luck to the Zeldathon team this weekend as they take this side step for charity.

Dan LeBatard opens up

Moving back to the sports world, Dan LeBatard expresses vulnerability to the audience as he discusses the importance of family.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick Express was a success for the GDQ team, as they raised over $35,000 for AbleGamers. Let's check out a few of the more memorable runs.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at the iconic Shoryuken button input.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

We're back!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

In the Halloween spirit, watch as Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Kayla Braxton, Scarlett, and Shotzi tour the Lizzie Borden house... and spend the night there.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson takes us into Halloween with this keytar cover of Dracula X Bloodlines.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of October! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!