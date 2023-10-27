New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 27, 2023

Watch the World Series and be ready for some free tacos.
Ozzie Mejia
Hello, Shacknews! I have returned from TwitchCon, so let's get back to the usual round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

What does Gameloft have cooked up for Disney Dreamlight Valley players? Join former Nintendo Minute hosts Kit & Krysta next week to find out!

Here's an early track from the upcoming Killing Floor 3 soundtrack.

Little Nightmares 3 offers a taste of two-player co-op.

Dimitri Vegas comes to Hitman: World of Assassination and tries to make you forget his godawful Mortal Kombat 11 cameo.

And PUBG unveils its next big Battleground. Take a look at RONDO.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Taco! Taco! Taco!

The World Series starts tonight! You know what that means? Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is back, too. Watch for any stolen bases, because a stolen base means everyone in America gets a Doritos Locos taco!

Update: Be sure to claim your taco!

WAH!

Good luck to the Zeldathon team this weekend as they take this side step for charity.

Dan LeBatard opens up

Moving back to the sports world, Dan LeBatard expresses vulnerability to the audience as he discusses the importance of family.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick Express was a success for the GDQ team, as they raised over $35,000 for AbleGamers. Let's check out a few of the more memorable runs.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at the iconic Shoryuken button input.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

We're back!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

In the Halloween spirit, watch as Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Kayla Braxton, Scarlett, and Shotzi tour the Lizzie Borden house... and spend the night there.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson takes us into Halloween with this keytar cover of Dracula X Bloodlines.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of October! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

