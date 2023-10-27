Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 27: Steam Scream returns

Halloween is next week and that means it's time to scare up some savings over at Steam. Valve's storefront has returned with its seasonal sale called Steam Scream: The Revenge, featuring spooky and seasonal-themed titles. Find something like Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, The Last of Us Part 1, and dozens more with big discounts.

There are other scare-tastic deals to be found elsewhere. Diablo 4 is still on sale with Battle.net users getting the option to jump on board for free until Monday. The Epic Games Store is continuing its Halloween Sale, while GOG.com's is just getting started. Don't forget we're also inching closer to Fallout Day, so check out different storefronts for some Fallout-related savings.

Lastly, do you want the hottest new releases? You might want to shop around. Fanatical has Ghostrunner 2 with a 20 percent launch discount. Gamersgate and GamesPlanet has early savings on NBA 2K24. GamesPlanet and Green Man Gaming have Hellboy Web of Wyrd. Plus, Green Man Gaming also has the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. And head over to Gamebillet to find a launch discount on Cities: Skylines 2.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code OCT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 or more to get Sid Meier's Civilization 6 with the Gathering Storm and Rise and Fall expansions and the Vikings Scenario Pack, Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack, Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Khmer & Indonesia Double Civilization & Scenario Pack DLCs, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization 3: Complete, Sid Meier's Starships, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, Sid Meier's Colonization (Classic), and Sid Meier's Covert Action (Classic). The activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Lumberjacks Dynasty, Fresh Star Cleaning Simulator, Electrician Simulator, and Juno: New Origins. Pay $15 or more to also receive Builder Simulator, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, House Flipper (with the Luxury and Garden DLC packs), and Farming Simulator 19. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 or more to get STASIS: Bone Totem, Bendy and the Dark Revival, the Alan Wake Collector's Edition, Hidden Deep, Tormented Souls, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Pathologic 2, and Moons of Madness. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Tekken 7, Code Vein, Katamari Damacy REROLL, God Eater 3, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, .hack//G.U. Last Recode, and Pac-Man Museum+. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

