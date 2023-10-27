Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 27: Steam Scream returns

Halloween is next week and that means it's time to scare up some savings over at Steam. Valve's storefront has returned with its seasonal sale called Steam Scream: The Revenge, featuring spooky and seasonal-themed titles. Find something like Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, The Last of Us Part 1, and dozens more with big discounts.
There are other scare-tastic deals to be found elsewhere. Diablo 4 is still on sale with Battle.net users getting the option to jump on board for free until Monday. The Epic Games Store is continuing its Halloween Sale, while GOG.com's is just getting started. Don't forget we're also inching closer to Fallout Day, so check out different storefronts for some Fallout-related savings.
Lastly, do you want the hottest new releases? You might want to shop around. Fanatical has Ghostrunner 2 with a 20 percent launch discount. Gamersgate and GamesPlanet has early savings on NBA 2K24. GamesPlanet and Green Man Gaming have Hellboy Web of Wyrd. Plus, Green Man Gaming also has the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. And head over to Gamebillet to find a launch discount on Cities: Skylines 2.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 4 - $52.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEK for Battle.net users until 10/30)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows - FREE until 11/2
- The Evil Within 2 - FREE until 11/2
- Ghostwire Tokyo - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/31)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Eternights - $22.49 (25% off)
- Epic Games Halloween Sale 2023
- The Last of Us Part I - $47.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $23.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $18.74 (25% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $9.99 (50% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $13.59 (66% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Halloween Sale.
Fanatical
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $37.19 (38% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Cassette Beasts [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $21.19 (47% off)
- Have A Nice Death [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Turbo Golf Racing [Steam Early Access] - $4.31 (76% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.74 (21% off)
- Soulstice [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $40.11 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $48.90 (18% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $56.95 (19% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $35.09 (42% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.39 (59% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.29 (52% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.04 (68% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $21.79 (56% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $34.89 (30% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $11.47 (77% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $7.18 (88% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.43 (66% off)
Gamersgate
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.69 (78% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
GamesPlanet
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $33.50 (44% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.40 (59% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $22.50 (55% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $15.39 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $7.50 (81% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $12.50 (64% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- Doom 3 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/18)
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/22)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- WrestleQuest - $20.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $16.24 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Spiritfarer Digital Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Costume Quest 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 3,300 games on sale over the next week. Check out everything available during the GOG.com Halloween Sale.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code OCT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $34.44 (43% off)
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $31.31 (48% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $34.70 (50% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.92 (65% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $6.80 (83% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.19 (87% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $8.60 (78% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 or more to get Sid Meier's Civilization 6 with the Gathering Storm and Rise and Fall expansions and the Vikings Scenario Pack, Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack, Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Khmer & Indonesia Double Civilization & Scenario Pack DLCs, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth, Sid Meier's Civilization 5: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Pirates, Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization 3: Complete, Sid Meier's Starships, Sid Meier's Railroads, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Sid Meier's Ace Patrol, Sid Meier's Colonization (Classic), and Sid Meier's Covert Action (Classic). The activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Lumberjacks Dynasty, Fresh Star Cleaning Simulator, Electrician Simulator, and Juno: New Origins. Pay $15 or more to also receive Builder Simulator, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad, House Flipper (with the Luxury and Garden DLC packs), and Farming Simulator 19. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 or more to get STASIS: Bone Totem, Bendy and the Dark Revival, the Alan Wake Collector's Edition, Hidden Deep, Tormented Souls, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Pathologic 2, and Moons of Madness. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Tekken 7, Code Vein, Katamari Damacy REROLL, God Eater 3, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, .hack//G.U. Last Recode, and Pac-Man Museum+. These activate on Steam.
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Role-Playing Radness
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam/Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Role-Playing Radness Sale.
- PlayStation Halloween Sale
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Preadator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Fallout Day Sale
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Diablo 4 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $45.49 (35% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Steam Scream: The Revenge
- Resident Evil 4 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dead Space - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $26.79 (33% off)
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $23.99 (60% off)
- Atomic Heart - $39.59 (34% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.19 (20% off)
- Sons of the Forest [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $14.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Black Mesa - $3.99 (80% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - $3.87 (87% off)
- Strange Brigade - $2.50 (95% off)
- More from the Steam Scream: The Revenge Sale.
- Fallout Day Sale
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEK until 10/30 @ 9AM PT)
- Fallout Franchise Bundle - $62.83 (74% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- IO Interactive 25th Anniversary Sale
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hitman Absolution - $3.99 (80% off)
- Hitman Blood Money - $1.99 (80% off)
- Hitman Contracts - $1.79 (80% off)
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin - $1.79 (80% off)
- Hitman: Codename 47 - $1.59 (80% off)
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $16.49 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights - $14.99 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $11.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $9.59 (84% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Slender: The Arrival - $13.99 (30% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
