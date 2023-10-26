Evening Reading - October 26, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Drumophones are cute...

Are those spatulas he's using as drumsticks?

Celebrating F-Zero 99's existence

F-Zero 99 with a steering wheel? In this economy?

Just discovered Bandai made F-Zero machines 20 years ago and now I need them pic.twitter.com/wyN0fW9R0k — Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) October 25, 2023

Those look mighty fine. I will pay $50 for that Fire Stingray.

MY REPUTATION AS AN F-ZERO RACER WILL NEVER RECOVER FROM THIS 🙃 pic.twitter.com/D5xwztWHez — blawnk (@_blawnk) October 25, 2023

No one ever likes getting a KO from Deez...

GDP growth? In this economy?

"AND THEN WE TOLD THEM GDP GREW 4.9%" pic.twitter.com/1L9pNlNb5b — Not Jim Cramer (@CramerTracker) October 26, 2023

The Federal Reserve faces a tough task to get inflation under control while keeping the economy growing...

Shams' whole life flashed before his eyes when Kay snatched his phone

Surely there isn't a really long Chatty thread about the pitfalls of sharing or not sharing phones in a relationship... Right? Also, Kay and Shams would make an adorable couple.

OHIO INTENSIFIES... EVEN HARDER THAN LAST WEEK!!!

Cement your legacy as the greatest.



One last ride. pic.twitter.com/yOxODk15mX — John (@JohnHillbery) October 23, 2023

Tom Brady in Cleveland? In this economy?

Myles Garrett hitting 64-inch box jumps 😳 pic.twitter.com/t4iRpZZAL5 — SN Ohio (@SN_Ohio) October 26, 2023

New minority owner of the Cavs Myles Garrett hitting 64-inch box jumps? In this economy?

Vote Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio.

Didn't see dude there today.

Cavaliers Legend, Bobby “Bingo” Smith, passed away today at the age of 77. Our thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are with the Smith family. Smith’s enduring legacy shines through his presence in the franchise’s record books and his meaningful time spent with the organization.… pic.twitter.com/1Eat4m8DNS — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 26, 2023

RIP, Bingo.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Speedrun Tech

The shell jumping is very impressive. Poo is a wizard.

Tony Hawk takes the stage with Goldfinger to perform "Superman"

Not motherfuckin @tonyhawk singing Superman with Goldfinger and giving us the Pro Skater Soundtrack irl 😭🛹. 12 year old me is DECEASED ☠️ pic.twitter.com/c3WyOJAFP9 — Neptuneexplainsitall (@urwaifuneptune) October 21, 2023

Tony Hawk going viral? In this economy?

Wild Kingdom

huge fan of whatever the hell this thing is pic.twitter.com/A7DJ0m8Y3l — 🐈 Smol Cat (@OneSmolCat) October 21, 2023

Lil birb.

Lil pup.

How dare you point at me...🐈🐾😂 pic.twitter.com/SGXTQ8v3Ds — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 25, 2023

It is rude to point.

Additional Content

Fuck it Eli Manning rushing highlights pic.twitter.com/emTzIaU8SJ — evin (@KayvonOjulari) October 21, 2023

Eli had some moves.

My Fantasy Football teams suck.

pic.twitter.com/8F5NcGNejx — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) October 25, 2023

No one ever expects Funky Kong.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free kick from last night is even better from this angle. 🤯

pic.twitter.com/3dFt50Locf — TC (@totalcristiano) October 22, 2023

Impressive kick.

"Nobody's gonna notice we held our anime together with scotch tape"

- Some guy in the 60s pic.twitter.com/kZ6mxF8oPK — Kenny Lauderdale (@KennyLauderdal3) July 21, 2022

Shacknews.com is also held together with Scotch tape.

