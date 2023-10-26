Evening Reading - October 26, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Alan Wake 2 review: Flexibly frightful fiction
- Marvel Snap October 26, 2023 OTA update patch notes nerfs Elsa Bloodstone and Loki
- Ghostrunner 2 review: Slo-mo thriller, katana killer
- Remnant 2 Update 10.26.23 patch notes set stage for Aberration Domination event
- How to export water - Cities: Skylines 2
- Cities: Skylines 2 update 1.0.11F1 patch notes address optimization issues
- Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue estimates
- Intel (INTC) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- AWS Q3 2023 revenues grew 12% to $23.1 billion from Q3 2022
- Capcom is developing a successor to the RE Engine, codenamed REX
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Drumophones are cute...
Are those spatulas he's using as drumsticks?
Celebrating F-Zero 99's existence
F-ZERO AX 99！！！！！！！！！！！！！ pic.twitter.com/88dperJ2n0— 凸ドラス/デコドラス (@dekodoras) October 19, 2023
F-Zero 99 with a steering wheel? In this economy?
Just discovered Bandai made F-Zero machines 20 years ago and now I need them pic.twitter.com/wyN0fW9R0k— Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) October 25, 2023
Those look mighty fine. I will pay $50 for that Fire Stingray.
MY REPUTATION AS AN F-ZERO RACER WILL NEVER RECOVER FROM THIS 🙃 pic.twitter.com/D5xwztWHez— blawnk (@_blawnk) October 25, 2023
No one ever likes getting a KO from Deez...
GDP growth? In this economy?
"AND THEN WE TOLD THEM GDP GREW 4.9%" pic.twitter.com/1L9pNlNb5b— Not Jim Cramer (@CramerTracker) October 26, 2023
The Federal Reserve faces a tough task to get inflation under control while keeping the economy growing...
Shams' whole life flashed before his eyes when Kay snatched his phone
.@heykayadams snatched @ShamsCharania's phone and had him SWEATING 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XKavBnf8u9— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 26, 2023
Surely there isn't a really long Chatty thread about the pitfalls of sharing or not sharing phones in a relationship... Right? Also, Kay and Shams would make an adorable couple.
OHIO INTENSIFIES... EVEN HARDER THAN LAST WEEK!!!
Cement your legacy as the greatest.— John (@JohnHillbery) October 23, 2023
One last ride. pic.twitter.com/yOxODk15mX
Tom Brady in Cleveland? In this economy?
Myles Garrett hitting 64-inch box jumps 😳 pic.twitter.com/t4iRpZZAL5— SN Ohio (@SN_Ohio) October 26, 2023
New minority owner of the Cavs Myles Garrett hitting 64-inch box jumps? In this economy?
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Vote Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio.
Didn't see dude there today.
Cavaliers Legend, Bobby “Bingo” Smith, passed away today at the age of 77. Our thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are with the Smith family. Smith’s enduring legacy shines through his presence in the franchise’s record books and his meaningful time spent with the organization.… pic.twitter.com/1Eat4m8DNS— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 26, 2023
RIP, Bingo.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Speedrun Tech
The shell jumping is very impressive. Poo is a wizard.
Tony Hawk takes the stage with Goldfinger to perform "Superman"
Not motherfuckin @tonyhawk singing Superman with Goldfinger and giving us the Pro Skater Soundtrack irl 😭🛹. 12 year old me is DECEASED ☠️ pic.twitter.com/c3WyOJAFP9— Neptuneexplainsitall (@urwaifuneptune) October 21, 2023
Tony Hawk going viral? In this economy?
Wild Kingdom
huge fan of whatever the hell this thing is pic.twitter.com/A7DJ0m8Y3l— 🐈 Smol Cat (@OneSmolCat) October 21, 2023
Lil birb.
Sneaking in for little kisses..🐶😘🥰 pic.twitter.com/Ap7DPBnizi— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 25, 2023
Lil pup.
How dare you point at me...🐈🐾😂 pic.twitter.com/SGXTQ8v3Ds— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 25, 2023
It is rude to point.
Additional Content
Fuck it Eli Manning rushing highlights pic.twitter.com/emTzIaU8SJ— evin (@KayvonOjulari) October 21, 2023
Eli had some moves.
October 26, 2023
My Fantasy Football teams suck.
October 25, 2023
No one ever expects Funky Kong.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s free kick from last night is even better from this angle. 🤯— TC (@totalcristiano) October 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/3dFt50Locf
Impressive kick.
"Nobody's gonna notice we held our anime together with scotch tape"— Kenny Lauderdale (@KennyLauderdal3) July 21, 2022
- Some guy in the 60s pic.twitter.com/kZ6mxF8oPK
Shacknews.com is also held together with Scotch tape.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 26, 2023.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
