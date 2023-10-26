New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 26, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Drumophones are cute...

Are those spatulas he's using as drumsticks?

Celebrating F-Zero 99's existence

F-Zero 99 with a steering wheel? In this economy?

Those look mighty fine. I will pay $50 for that Fire Stingray.

No one ever likes getting a KO from Deez...

GDP growth? In this economy?

The Federal Reserve faces a tough task to get inflation under control while keeping the economy growing...

Shams' whole life flashed before his eyes when Kay snatched his phone

Surely there isn't a really long Chatty thread about the pitfalls of sharing or not sharing phones in a relationship... Right? Also, Kay and Shams would make an adorable couple.

OHIO INTENSIFIES... EVEN HARDER THAN LAST WEEK!!!

Tom Brady in Cleveland? In this economy?

New minority owner of the Cavs Myles Garrett hitting 64-inch box jumps? In this economy?

Vote Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio.

Didn't see dude there today.

RIP, Bingo.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Speedrun Tech

The shell jumping is very impressive. Poo is a wizard.

Tony Hawk takes the stage with Goldfinger to perform "Superman"

Tony Hawk going viral? In this economy?

Wild Kingdom

Lil birb.

Lil pup.

It is rude to point.

Additional Content

Eli had some moves.

My Fantasy Football teams suck.

No one ever expects Funky Kong.

Impressive kick.

Shacknews.com is also held together with Scotch tape.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 26, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

