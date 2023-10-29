Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Just a short one today, but some days you only need a little bit of puzzling.
Mark Cuban answers some questions
What do you think of his responses? I wonder how far he could get with only $500 and no contacts. And if no one knew who he was.
Some food tips
This bloke shares some things he picked up from working in restaurants.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Halo 3 on LASO
SerfaSam on Cortex
Tough, but not the toughest.
TJ has thoughts on the Snake Eater reveal
JohnnyChugs on Cortex
Not enough Ocelot!
We might all have to follow suit
RomSteady on Cortex
Rom is leading the way
Remember Tamagotchis?
Bandai Tamagotchi (1997) 👾 pic.twitter.com/0BWIAuoIJt— eccö archive (@3CC0__) October 25, 2023
I used to have a little yellow one as a kid.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Is There Anybody Out There? - Machine Head
- She Is Beautiful - Andrew W.K.
- One Step Closer - Yashin
- Perfectly Broken - Raised Fist
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Tekken 8's October Closed Beta Test had impressive content, but spotty netcode
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 review: Who invited Snake's Revenge?
- Ghostrunner 2 review: Slo-mo thriller, katana killer
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder review: Wowie Zowie!
Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He looks like he's smiling!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - October 29, 2023