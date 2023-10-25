Edge of Intent Exotic Glaive - Destiny 2 How to get Edge of Intent and what perks it comes with in Destiny 2.

Edge of Intent is the Warlock’s Exotic Glaive added to Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen expansion. This Glaive has the same functionality as standard Legendary Glaives, expect it features a perk that allows it to keep your allies alive in the heat of battle.

How to get Edge of Intent

Edge of Intent, like the other Exotic Glaives introduced with The Witch Queen, is a reward for completing the Evidence Board at the Enclave, specifically the mission Report: Reverse-Lure. To unlock this quest, complete all the other Report missions, all of which become available after completing the Witch Queen campaign. The seven Report missions are:

Report: Resonance-Comp

Report: Altar-Reflect

Report: Scorn-Order

Report: Relic-Data

Report: Steps-Retraced

Report: Pyramid-Inspect

Report: Reverse-Lure

Edge of Intent



Source: Shacknews

Once you’ve completed Report: Reverse-Lure, you will be able to craft your own Edge of Intent at the Relic. The Collections in Destiny 2 has the Glaive with the following perks, though the Haft, Magazine, and Stock can be adjusted via crafting.

Edge of Intent Haft Low-Impedance Windings (+10 Shield Duration, +5 Reload Speed, -10 Range) Magazine Swap Mag (Increases this weapon’s ready and stow speed) Perk 1 Restorative Turret (When weapon energy is full, consume it before firing to make your next shot deploy a healing turret on impact) Perk 2 Edge of Intent (Hybrid melee/ranged polearm with a frontal shield. Generates energy on dealing ranged damage. ADS button raises shield, depletes energy over time. Melee button deals a kinetic melee combo) Stock Fitted Stock (This stock makes the weapon stable but heavy. Increases stability, moderately controls recoil, slightly decreases handling speed. -5 Handling)

It’s worth noting that the Destiny 2 Season 23 Weapon Tuning preview gave players an insight into some changes coming to Edge of Intent. The blog post detailed how the Exotic Glaive would be receiving some Solar 3.0 functionality, a buff over the standard “heal” that it had at the start of Season 16.

Changed the effect of the healing turret projectiles to grant cures and provide restoration.

Increased the AoE radius to 8 meters to benefit more nearby allies.

Increased its magazine size from 4 to 5.

So now, instead of just providing healing, the Restoration Turret will provide cure and restoration. Cure grants an instant burst of healing while restoration regenerates your health and shields overtime and cannot be interrupted by taking damage. Whether the Solar Fragments are procced by Edge of Intent’s new functionality remains to be seen.

Those Warlocks out there who have yet to unlock Edge of Intent, or who have never bothered to use it, the changes to Restorative Turret might just change your mind. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with other Exotic weapons and armor.