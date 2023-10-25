Evening Reading - October 25, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

What's this?

Where's the footage of him breakdancing?

Celeste speedruns return soon!

here we go agaaain! ❤️



it's time for speedrunning the heck out of Celeste mountain! 🗻🏃‍♀️🏃💨🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️



we encourage specially the besties that never tried speedrunning before.



how to participate: post your run screenshot and tag @celeste_game or @exok_games so we can RT it! pic.twitter.com/Zgipwt7gMx — Celeste (@celeste_game) October 25, 2023

Excellent game that's equally fun to play and watch.

Final Fantasy toons available to stream

The "Piano Collections Final Fantasy" series is now available to stream!



Listen to piano renditions of astounding tracks from thirteen titles, spanning Final Fantasy IV to XV and Crystal Chronicles.



Learn more: https://t.co/MApLPdOTe0 pic.twitter.com/oZvkKE5MEd — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) October 25, 2023

Some of the best music in video games.

Halloween turns 45 today!

45 years ago today, ‘HALLOWEEN’ released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/W4rNCatuEA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 24, 2023

Still one of the greats.

Dragonite's new role

Well-deserved. Congrats!

Speaking of Halloween...

Scream it out: only SIX DAYS until Halloween! 😱 pic.twitter.com/TUWbPAR2B1 — Paramount Scares (@ParamountScares) October 25, 2023

Just around the corner! Got any weekend plans?

Desus weighs in on the DJ Envy news

OMG DESUS DID IT!!!! He roasted DJ Envy on the Daily Show tonight 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/sQ7hIB0Gqv — Juan RC 🇵🇷 (@elclass_king) October 25, 2023

Absolutely hilarious.

The 40-Year Old Virgin still hits

bruh this scene never misses 😂 https://t.co/tPwGTTjbY1 pic.twitter.com/IrWtoraAKo — 𝐂 𝐇 𝐑 𝐈 $ 🎃 (@kingchrxsso) October 24, 2023

This clip never gets old.

