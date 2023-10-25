Evening Reading - October 25, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Cities: Skylines 2 devs address performance issues & plans in Q&A
- PS5 Slim packaging suggests disc drive requires online connection to install
- How to turn off night visuals - Cities: Skylines 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder voice actors & cast list
- Digital Extremes founder James Schmalz to step down as CEO
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer features Unreal Engine 5
- Facebook (META) Reality Labs lost $3.742 billion in Q3 2023
- IBM Q3 2023 earnings results beat revenue & whisper number EPS expectations
- Facebook (META) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue estimates
- Zuckerberg says Threads app has just under 100 million monthly active users
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
What's this?
What's this in Fortnite?! pic.twitter.com/oMXfTz0EJ8— JawsClaws (@JawsClawsPaws) October 24, 2023
Where's the footage of him breakdancing?
Celeste speedruns return soon!
here we go agaaain! ❤️— Celeste (@celeste_game) October 25, 2023
it's time for speedrunning the heck out of Celeste mountain! 🗻🏃♀️🏃💨🏃♂️🏃♀️
we encourage specially the besties that never tried speedrunning before.
how to participate: post your run screenshot and tag @celeste_game or @exok_games so we can RT it! pic.twitter.com/Zgipwt7gMx
Excellent game that's equally fun to play and watch.
Final Fantasy toons available to stream
The "Piano Collections Final Fantasy" series is now available to stream!— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) October 25, 2023
Listen to piano renditions of astounding tracks from thirteen titles, spanning Final Fantasy IV to XV and Crystal Chronicles.
Learn more: https://t.co/MApLPdOTe0 pic.twitter.com/oZvkKE5MEd
Some of the best music in video games.
Halloween turns 45 today!
45 years ago today, ‘HALLOWEEN’ released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/W4rNCatuEA— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 24, 2023
Still one of the greats.
Dragonite's new role
Well-deserved. Congrats!
Speaking of Halloween...
Scream it out: only SIX DAYS until Halloween! 😱 pic.twitter.com/TUWbPAR2B1— Paramount Scares (@ParamountScares) October 25, 2023
Just around the corner! Got any weekend plans?
Desus weighs in on the DJ Envy news
OMG DESUS DID IT!!!! He roasted DJ Envy on the Daily Show tonight 😂😂— Juan RC 🇵🇷 (@elclass_king) October 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/sQ7hIB0Gqv
Absolutely hilarious.
The 40-Year Old Virgin still hits
bruh this scene never misses 😂 https://t.co/tPwGTTjbY1 pic.twitter.com/IrWtoraAKo— 𝐂 𝐇 𝐑 𝐈 $ 🎃 (@kingchrxsso) October 24, 2023
This clip never gets old.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 25, 2023