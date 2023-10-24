New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 24, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers! We’re coasting into the end of October, which means it’s about time for the holiday season to kick off! We’ve still got plenty of spooky times leading up to Halloween next week, but for now, it’s time to close down another great day of posting the right way. Please enjoy this latest edition of the Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

The hardest FGC pill to swallow

Learning is the truest way up. Gotta recognize your weaknesses. Then you grow.

Florida three branches

Disney Gifts might as well be the judicial branch with how things are going with DeSantis.

Economically dead

NCS Artist always has the facts on Godzilla vs. Kong.

The scariest 2023 Halloween decorations

Hope you brought tons of arrows and bomb flowers on your Halloween walk.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder trolls

Never even thought of it, but you sure can screw someone out of a save if you want to.

Nintendo said…

It’s been quite the bad day for anyone who enjoys Nintendo esports.

You can’t kill the unkillable…

He’s right. Melee has survived the lack of support and even the shutdown of support. Nintendo has been trying for years.

Pickup full of guitars

Jeff Jarrett back in the day was a trip. Who among us doesn’t want to drive around with a truck full of guitars for smashing on people?

If you hadn’t heard the good word…

Spoder-mang 2 real good. Watch the review if you didn’t read it.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this October 24, 2023. Thank you for stopping by, and don’t forget that you can support the site for as little as a dollar a month with Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar to spare? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android that allows you to upload your pet pics and pit them against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness! You’ll find all sorts of lovely critters there, like my Silo.

A mini-Aussie shepherd doing dancing feets for treats.
Silo does dance-y feets for treats, but you'd better bring a good treat.

We hope you enjoyed this Evening Reading. What’s up with you? Getting ready for Halloween? Still playing last weekend’s great games? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola