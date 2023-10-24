Evening Reading - October 24, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers! We’re coasting into the end of October, which means it’s about time for the holiday season to kick off! We’ve still got plenty of spooky times leading up to Halloween next week, but for now, it’s time to close down another great day of posting the right way. Please enjoy this latest edition of the Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Lords of the Fallen has sold over 1 million copies since launch
- Media Molecule reportedly faces layoffs [UPDATED]
- Ransomware group that breached Capcom in 2020 caught by international police
- Meta is being sued in 33 states for addictive features targeting children
- Apple Mac Event livestream dated for end of October 2023
- Google (GOOGL) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Nintendo of America posts new esports guidelines for 'Community Tournaments'
- Xbox content & services Q1 2024 revenue increased 13% from Q1 2023
- Snapchat (SNAP) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Texas Instruments (TXN) Q3 2023 earnings results miss revenue & whisper number expectations
- Google (GOOGL) reports $7.952 billion of YouTube Q3 2023 ad revenue
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
The hardest FGC pill to swallow
Eternal reminder pic.twitter.com/4zb3Etwk59— Kane Blueriver @ home 🇨🇱 (@KaneBlueriverCL) October 22, 2023
Learning is the truest way up. Gotta recognize your weaknesses. Then you grow.
Florida three branches
Florida’s three branches of government pic.twitter.com/CeNHI7RF8z— Ivonne (@servoisnaked) October 23, 2023
Disney Gifts might as well be the judicial branch with how things are going with DeSantis.
Economically dead
Wise words from Godzilla pic.twitter.com/y7jqvuydKN— NCS_artist (@ArtistNcs) October 24, 2023
NCS Artist always has the facts on Godzilla vs. Kong.
The scariest 2023 Halloween decorations
these Halloween decorations are scary pic.twitter.com/JKwcOvnJFT— Nintendeal 👻🎃 (@Nintendeal) October 24, 2023
Hope you brought tons of arrows and bomb flowers on your Halloween walk.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder trolls
NOP pic.twitter.com/KNpFIz96Vi— GamesCage @ TWITCHCON Hype Guy (@GamesCage_) October 24, 2023
Never even thought of it, but you sure can screw someone out of a save if you want to.
Nintendo said…
Sakurai to all the top players who dropped out of college for smash pic.twitter.com/pZtIOpZEUm— Sokō 🇭🇹 (@Sonicadvanced2) October 24, 2023
It’s been quite the bad day for anyone who enjoys Nintendo esports.
You can’t kill the unkillable…
Melee is forever.— Cloud9 (@Cloud9) October 24, 2023
let us play the videogame lol. pic.twitter.com/dljIaUvNAh
He’s right. Melee has survived the lack of support and even the shutdown of support. Nintendo has been trying for years.
Pickup full of guitars
Jeff Jarrett and his pickup full of guitars. pic.twitter.com/MuFp9pzmn8— Allan (@allan_cheapshot) October 24, 2023
Jeff Jarrett back in the day was a trip. Who among us doesn’t want to drive around with a truck full of guitars for smashing on people?
If you hadn’t heard the good word…
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review #SpiderMan2PS5 #SpiderMan #PS5 @insomniacgames pic.twitter.com/k5jz2QP389— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 17, 2023
Spoder-mang 2 real good. Watch the review if you didn’t read it.
And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this October 24, 2023. Thank you for stopping by, and don’t forget that you can support the site for as little as a dollar a month with Shacknews Mercury. Don’t have a dollar to spare? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android that allows you to upload your pet pics and pit them against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness! You’ll find all sorts of lovely critters there, like my Silo.
We hope you enjoyed this Evening Reading. What’s up with you? Getting ready for Halloween? Still playing last weekend’s great games? Let us know in the Chatty section below!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 24, 2023