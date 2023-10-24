Evening Reading - October 24, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers! We’re coasting into the end of October, which means it’s about time for the holiday season to kick off! We’ve still got plenty of spooky times leading up to Halloween next week, but for now, it’s time to close down another great day of posting the right way. Please enjoy this latest edition of the Evening Reading.

The hardest FGC pill to swallow

Eternal reminder pic.twitter.com/4zb3Etwk59 — Kane Blueriver @ home 🇨🇱 (@KaneBlueriverCL) October 22, 2023

Learning is the truest way up. Gotta recognize your weaknesses. Then you grow.

Florida three branches

Florida’s three branches of government pic.twitter.com/CeNHI7RF8z — Ivonne (@servoisnaked) October 23, 2023

Disney Gifts might as well be the judicial branch with how things are going with DeSantis.

Economically dead

NCS Artist always has the facts on Godzilla vs. Kong.

The scariest 2023 Halloween decorations

these Halloween decorations are scary pic.twitter.com/JKwcOvnJFT — Nintendeal 👻🎃 (@Nintendeal) October 24, 2023

Hope you brought tons of arrows and bomb flowers on your Halloween walk.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder trolls

NOP pic.twitter.com/KNpFIz96Vi — GamesCage @ TWITCHCON Hype Guy (@GamesCage_) October 24, 2023

Never even thought of it, but you sure can screw someone out of a save if you want to.

Nintendo said…

Sakurai to all the top players who dropped out of college for smash pic.twitter.com/pZtIOpZEUm — Sokō 🇭🇹 (@Sonicadvanced2) October 24, 2023

It’s been quite the bad day for anyone who enjoys Nintendo esports.

You can’t kill the unkillable…

Melee is forever.



let us play the videogame lol. pic.twitter.com/dljIaUvNAh — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) October 24, 2023

He’s right. Melee has survived the lack of support and even the shutdown of support. Nintendo has been trying for years.

Pickup full of guitars

Jeff Jarrett and his pickup full of guitars. pic.twitter.com/MuFp9pzmn8 — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) October 24, 2023

Jeff Jarrett back in the day was a trip. Who among us doesn’t want to drive around with a truck full of guitars for smashing on people?

If you hadn’t heard the good word…

Spoder-mang 2 real good. Watch the review if you didn’t read it.

And there you have it, Shackers. That's your Evening Reading for this October 24, 2023.

Silo does dance-y feets for treats, but you'd better bring a good treat.

