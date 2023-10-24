ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 383 The journey to save the Flower Kingdom begins in Super Mario Brothers Wonder on Stevetendo!

We’re keeping the Super Mario vibes going on the Stevetendo show tonight by starting one of the most anticipated games of the year, Super Mario Brothers Wonder. Super Mario Brothers Wonder brings Mario back to his two-dimensional roots and adds brand new features to the franchise. Who knew that saving the Flower Kingdom, as an elephant, was something that Mario needed?

I’ll be playing through the game and will try to achieve a one hundred percent playthrough. I will also be switching between the main characters in every level for fun. One of the best things Nintendo did was make the characters play the same so everyone can play as their favorite character. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Super Mario Brothers Wonder playthrough.

It's a stampede!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. We're also making progress in our Detective Pikachu Returns playthrough and you won't want to miss it!

Make sure you check out all the great guides and videos the Shacknews staff has put together for some of your favorite games. From shrine locations in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to our Super Mario Brothers Wonder review, Shacknews has it all! If you’d rather watch great programming rather than read about it, then check out the Shacknews Twitch channel. Make sure you subscribe with Prime Gaming so you can be notified when your favorite shows, like the Stevetendo show, goes live!

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is going to end soon so we’ll need a new game to play so start thinking of games that you’d like to see on the show. The Super Mario RPG remake will be here soon but we’ll need something to play in the meantime!