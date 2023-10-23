Unforgiven god roll - Destiny 2 Unforgiven is a powerful SMG that offers some enticing PVP and PVE god rolls.

As far as SMGs go, Unforgiven is an extremely powerful Void option that boasts a few perk combinations that make it a prime target for PVE god rolls. This SMG was first introduced to Destiny 2 during Season of the Haunted. Despite the fact it’s been around since then, it’s not easy to acquire, as it only drops from one endgame activity. If you do manage to get one, here are the god rolls you want for PVE and PVP.

How to get Unforgiven

Unforgiven is only available from Duality and even then it only drops from The Vault and can be a bonus drop from Nightmare of Caiatl, Empress-Imperial. If you want to farm for a god roll, farm the Vault encounter whenever Duality is the featured dungeon. Take a look at our Duality loot table for information on the other weapons that drop.

PVE - Unforgiven god roll

As a 720 RPM Submachine Gun, Unforgiven can spit out bullets rather quickly, though not as rapidly as Submission or Prolonged Engagement. However, each bullet packs more of a punch, so leaning into this damage with its perks makes for an ideal god roll.

Unforgiven - PVE Barrel Smallbore (+7 Stability, +7 Range) Magazine Appended Mag (+2 Magazine) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. While this buff is active, grenade or melee kills of the same damage type greatly increase its damage and duration) Origin Trait Bitterspite (While this weapon is equipped, taking damage accelerates its next reload. Taking more damage increases the effect) Masterwork Stability Mod Minor Spec

To begin with, Unforgiven has a reasonably vertical recoil pattern, so you can aim for Smallbore to help with its Stability and Range. Throw on Appended Mag for a couple of extra rounds, which is needed as it only has 28 in the magazine, which can feel like not enough.

For the main perks, Demolitionist remains a top-tier option. Throwing a grenade reloads the magazine (helping with that shallow ammo count) and getting kills earns you grenade energy. This synergizes almost too well with Golden Tricorn. Getting a kill with the weapon will automatically give you a 15 percent damage increase. If you get a grenade kill while this is active it boosts it to 50 percent. Keep the damage boost going by scoring more charged melee or grenade kills – which will happen thanks to Demolitionist.

Round these perks off with a Stability Masterwork to keep the bullets on-target and a Minor Spec mod to minimize the number of rounds you need to squish lowly targets.

PVP - Unforgiven god roll

Though not as dominant in PVP as other SMGs (looking at you, The Immortal), Unforgiven still has a place at the table, provided you get a god roll. Like with the PVE option, Recoil Direction isn’t a worry, so focus on boosting the Range stat for longer engagement functionality.

Unforgiven - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage. Stacks 3x) Origin Trait Bitterspite (While this weapon is equipped, taking damage accelerates its next reload. Taking more damage increases the effect) Masterwork Range Mod Quick Access Sling (Increases this weapon’s ready and stow speed)

Hammer-Forged Rifling and Ricochet Rounds are the perks you will want to get on the Barrel and Magazine. These help adjust the Range and Stability, allowing the SMG to be more of a threat at greater ranges.

Unfortunately, Unforgiven doesn’t have the most appealing perks for PVP. The best option here is likely going to be Demolitionist. Having a grenade in PVP can open up new plays, so getting it back quickly via kills is great. If you’re concerned about Target Acquisition, Tunnel Vision will boost the stat after you get a kill – so it’s a “powerful later” perk.

Speaking of “powerful later” perks, for the final column you will want to go for Rampage. Getting one kill will give you a 10 percent damage increase, helping you steamroll kills. If you’re the sort of player that gets grenade kills all the time, Adrenaline Junkie might be the better option as it will give you a roughly 33 percent damage boost when you get a ‘nade kill.

For the Masterwork, aim for Range to help with peppering distant foes and slap on Quick Access Sling for some snappy ready and stow speed. This will be useful if you’re switching back and forth between a Special weapon. Alternatively, Icarus Grip is great for those who like to shoot while sailing through the air.

An Unforgiven god roll, especially a PVE one, can be a valuable addition to many Void builds. Void Warlocks would do well to try and secure one, especially those who lean into Nezarec’s Sin. While there are higher performing PVP SMGs out there, Unforgiven can still do some work. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon perk recommendations.