Evening Reading - October 23, 2023

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Tekken 8's October Closed Beta Test had impressive content, but spotty netcode
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 review: Who invited Snake's Revenge?
- Ghostrunner 2 review: Slo-mo thriller, katana killer
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder review: Wowie Zowie!
- Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 schedule features Super Mario 64 on drums
- Lords of the Fallen's latest update is easing up on enemy mobs & New Game Plus woes
- Xbox Partner Preview showcase announced for Wednesday
- Magic: The Gathering & Marvel to collaborate in multi-year, multi-set deal
- Amazon Prime's Fallout show sets April 2024 premiere date
- Diablo 4 suspends trading in Season 2 due to new duplication exploit
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon's got a lengthy solve for us today.
The subtle differences between United States, British, and Australian English
It's interesting hearing someone go into such depth about what makes these accents tick.
Are you all about minimalism?
I can appreciate the movement, but I think I'm too sentimental to embrace it.
Game Maker's Toolkit assesses a puzzle game
Puzzle games are so neat and this one looks rather intriguing.
Staying in Zone 2 while exercising
Managing your heart rate is important.
Destiny veterans, challenge yourself!
How many of these do you remember?
LockPickingLawyer looks at some dumb safes
I think I'd buy whatever this bloke recommended.
James Hoffmann tries some coffee liqueurs
I don't drink enough of these.
Halo games were creepy
Bring back the horror!
