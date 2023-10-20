Evening Reading - October 20, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! We interrupted your regular round of news, memes, and entertainment, because I am on-site at TwitchCon. I'll be back to normal next week. Until then, let's dive into this abbreviated Friday edition of Evening Reading.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP Floe

The mark he left on the world is undeniable. We are all grateful for the outpouring of love, but we would like to make clear his service will be by invite only.



The close family and friends of Ari ask for respect and privacy at this time. — Ruby 🌸🦇 (@ARedSapphire) October 18, 2023

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the passing of Ari "Floe" Weintraub. Dude was a beloved part of the fighting game world, an early Twitch celebrity (the DansGame emote was used to represent Floe for a long time), and a beloved son, family member, and friend. He will be missed.

To celebrate Floe's life, let's return to EVO 2012 and one of the most fun exhibitions in the history of the event.

ORB!

The ORB is life.

Nothing but the Hotfix Check out Games Done Quick Express!

Games Done Quick has come to TwitchCon! GDQx is back and raising money for Able Gamers. Check out this highlight from earlier today and check out the marathon all weekend.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai continues his first big crossover.

This week in Shaqnews

This moment between Shaq and Chuck 🥹❤️



The Fellas are back together on Oct. 24th on TNT! pic.twitter.com/tQsY4FHOYx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 17, 2023

Next week, we're back!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Hot damn, Gunther vs. Bronson Reed was awesome!

Tonight in video game music

DragonForce is a name I haven't heard since the old Guitar Hero days. Well, they're back, they've got a Zelda track, and it rules!

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for the month of October!