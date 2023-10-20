Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 20: Epic Games Store Halloween Sale

Halloween sales are starting up. The first storefront to serve up scares is the Epic Games Store. Some of the most terrifying games out there are currently on sale, led by The Last of Us Part 1.
Elsewhere, Diablo 4 has made its Steam debut. It's on sale there and on Battle.net. Destiny 2's expansions are still on sale across various retailers. And there are some early launch sales for Hellboy Web of Wyrd.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 4 - $52.49 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Eternal Threads - FREE until 10/26
- The Evil Within - FREE until 10/26
- Ghostwire Tokyo - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/31)
- Deceive Inc. - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Epic Games Halloween Sale 2023
- The Last of Us Part I - $47.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $23.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $18.74 (25% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gotham Knights - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $9.99 (50% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $13.59 (66% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Halloween Sale.
Fanatical
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $21.19 (47% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.74 (21% off)
- Soulstice [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
Gamebillet
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $56.95 (19% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $48.90 (18% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.38 (41% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.29 (52% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.65 (77% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.49 (61% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $7.28 (82% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $34.89 (30% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.59 (77% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $7.35 (82% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [Steam] - $9.37 (63% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $33.50 (44% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Afterimage [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $29.69 (34% off)
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- Doom 3 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/18)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code OCT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.44 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $13 or more to get STASIS: Bone Totem, Bendy and the Dark Revival, the Alan Wake Collector's Edition, Hidden Deep, Tormented Souls, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Pathologic 2, and Moons of Madness. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Tekken 7, Code Vein, Katamari Damacy REROLL, God Eater 3, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, .hack//G.U. Last Recode, and Pac-Man Museum+. These activate on Steam.
Pay $3 or more to get Stick Fight: The Game and ROUNDS. Pay $6 or more to also receive Boomerang Fu and Ultimate Chicken Horse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, KeyWe, Heavenly Bodies, and PlateUp! These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Compete Cooperate Celebrate
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Temtem [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Broforce [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Survive the Terror Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- The Crew Motorfest - $55.99 (20% off)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (80% off)
- Steep - $4.50 (85% off)
Steam
- Diablo 4 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $45.49 (35% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $16.49 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights - $14.99 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $11.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Battlefield 2042 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.93 (88% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 20: Epic Games Store Halloween Sale