Evening Reading - October 19, 2023

the man with the briefcase on Cortex
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
RIP Money
It begins... pic.twitter.com/3O9Uw3DRYi— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) October 17, 2023
So many great games out right now. In this economy?
Thirsty Suitors has gone gold!
Thirsty Suitors has gone gold! Out November 2nd on Steam, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation! 💦💔🎉 pic.twitter.com/M57JxITr4N— Thirsty Suitors 💦🛹🔪 out November 2nd (@OuterloopGames) October 16, 2023
Excited to try out this game.
Babby Dunkey
October 14, 2023
Congratulations to Leah and Jason!
Give a man a fish
comic by @extrafabulous pic.twitter.com/HJMle1kpoL— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) October 17, 2023
Just give him the fish.
When LARPing gets real
I can’t 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1Y0FO7eXXS— David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) October 16, 2023
Reality is more of a joke than most jokes these days.
She didn't deserve this win
Worst. Price Is Right player. Ever.
Website of cock
October 15, 2023
That's a brave cock.
OHIO HAPPENING EVEN HARDER
This clip is so bizarre 🤔🤔— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) October 14, 2023
Video captured last night in Cleveland, Ohio shows an RTA Bus Stop completely engulfed in fire 🔥😳
There’s a man standing entirely too close to the fire, and as the car passes by he shouts out:
“I’m running for president!” pic.twitter.com/RadRl5EjE6
I would vote for dude.
Vote Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio.
