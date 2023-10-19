Evening Reading - October 19, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

RIP Money

So many great games out right now. In this economy?

Thirsty Suitors has gone gold!

Thirsty Suitors has gone gold! Out November 2nd on Steam, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation! 💦💔🎉 pic.twitter.com/M57JxITr4N — Thirsty Suitors 💦🛹🔪 out November 2nd (@OuterloopGames) October 16, 2023

Excited to try out this game.

Babby Dunkey

Congratulations to Leah and Jason!

Give a man a fish

Just give him the fish.

When LARPing gets real

Reality is more of a joke than most jokes these days.

She didn't deserve this win

Worst. Price Is Right player. Ever.

Website of cock

That's a brave cock.

OHIO HAPPENING EVEN HARDER

This clip is so bizarre 🤔🤔



Video captured last night in Cleveland, Ohio shows an RTA Bus Stop completely engulfed in fire 🔥😳



There’s a man standing entirely too close to the fire, and as the car passes by he shouts out:



“I’m running for president!” pic.twitter.com/RadRl5EjE6 — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) October 14, 2023

I would vote for dude.

Vote Yes on Issue 1 and Yes on Issue 2 in the state of Ohio.

