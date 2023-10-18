Under Your Skin god roll - Destiny 2 This god roll Bow has a perk set to suit all playstyles and enhance powerful Void builds.

Season of the Witch has delivered plenty of exciting new and returning weapons. Under Your Skin falls into that category and with recent changes to Bows, this Under Your Skin god roll will be a menace in PvE and PvP.

Under Your Skin is a Void, 684 Draw Time, Precision Frame Bow, and is carrying some great perks to suit any playstyle. Under Your Skin being craftable means it can get access to enhanced perks which is rare for this type of Bow.

How to get Under Your Skin

Under Your Skin has a chance to drop from completing encounters within the Exotic mission Vox Obscura when it is active within the weekly Exotic Mission Rotator. Unlocking five Deepsight Resonance version of the weapon pattern will allow you to craft it at the Enclave.

PvP - Under Your Skin god roll

With recent sandbox changes, Bows have now moved their way up into a much more potent niche in the sandbox. They are now much more deadly on their own, but can still be effective for team-shooting or quick-swapping to your stowed weapon for effective clean up.

Under Your Skin - PVP Bowstring Agile Bowstring (Stability +5, Handling +15) Arrow Compact Arrow Shaft (Reload +10, Handling +10) Perk 1 Hip-Fire Grip (while hipfiring: Stability +25, Aim Assist +15, 2.7 degree larger precision aim angle, Accuracy Cone size -15 percent, increased Aim Assist falloff distance +20 percent, increased damage falloff distance +20 percent) Perk 2 Successful Warm up (on weapon kill, for six seconds: 37.5 percent decreased Charge/Draw Time. Kills while the perk active add four seconds to the duration up to a maximum of 20 seconds) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10) Masterwork Target Acquisition (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assist +5)

Start this god roll off with Agile Bowstring. Bows fire quickly so the Stability helps keep the crosshairs on target and the added Handling is key for those moments to switch to another weapon. Compact Arrow Shaft then adds more Stability making each follow up shot even easier when tracking opponents.

Hip-Fire Grips benefits give a large boost to Stability and accuracy. This is a deadly pairing for Bows in the sandbox and adds another dimension to their effective use. Hip-Fire Grip makes it easier to land shots without the need to ADS which works in both long and close range encounters. Top this god roll off with Successful Warm Up to bring this roll together. Kills decrease the time it takes to draw and fire your next arrow and kills with this perk rolling extend the duration. This enables you to fire off shots so quickly your opponent will have little chance to react to the barrage.

PvE - Under Your Skin god roll

Under Your Skin is a powerful Void Bow and fits nicely into certain Void builds across each Guardian class. This god roll provides the best tools to get the most from a Void focused setup.

Under Your Skin - PVE Bowstring Elastic String (Accuracy -10, Handling +5, Charge Time +20, Draw Time -72) Arrow Compact Arrow Shaft (Reload +10, Handling +10) Perk 1 Archer’s Tempo (On precision hit: 0.75x Draw Time multiplier for three seconds) Perk 2 Explosive Head (splits 50 percent of damage into an explosive damage portion that deals 30 percent increased damage in PvE. Detonation time varies on draw and distance. In PvE: 15 percent body shot damage increase. Precision damage increase varies depending on the precision multiplier) Origin Trait Land Tank (On Weapon Kill: Resilience +10 and five percent damage resistance against PvE combatants for five seconds. Maximum of three Stacks) Masterwork Draw Time (Draw Time -36, Charge Time +10) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 damage increase)

Starting off with Elastic String, in PvE the Accuracy penalty isn’t noticeable as PvE mobs are generally easier to hit. The added boosts to the other stats provide essential stats for a Bow. Compact Arrow Shaft comes in to ensure sturdiness and helps keep shots on-target with ease.

Archer’s Tempo is a top tier perk on a Bow and pushes Under Your Skin to the next level. Precision hits cause Draw Time to almost double, making sustained damage easy to pull off and will put out some big numbers when focused on heavier enemies. Explosive Head then feeds into this god roll perfectly, causing damage to enemies surrounding your target and dealing high damage to the main foe.

For fans of the previous ritual weapon, Hush, switching Explosive Head with Successful Warm Up is a fun combination in lower end content and can easily blast throw waves of enemies.

Under Your Skin is a powerful Bow to have in your arsenal and has the versatility to do it all across Destiny 2. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.