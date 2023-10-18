Evening Reading - October 18, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder review: Wowie Zowie!
- Twitter (X) will start charging $1 a year for new users
- Splatoon 3 Deep Cut Amiibo announced for release in November
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 review: The party goes on
- F-Zero 99's latest update brings its 'final new tracks' today
- Roblox gives remote employees ultimatum to return to office or leave company
- Netflix ups price for Basic and Premium monthly subscriptions after Q3 2023 results
- Kiryu and Ichiban are chilling with the LADs in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2023 earnings results and conference call transcript
- Netflix (NFLX) Q3 2023 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2023 earnings results miss EPS & revenue expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
For all, into the cheese wheel
For all, into the 🧀!— Starfield (@StarfieldGame) October 16, 2023
This #Starfield sculpture by @FaticaValeriano looks simply delicious. pic.twitter.com/PomFMOU6Tn
Keeping the Bethesda cheese wheel tradition alive.
Happy one-year anniversary Marvel Snap!
Happy 1-Year Anniversary!— MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 18, 2023
Time flies when you're SNAPPING! pic.twitter.com/7SuBdYHFER
Make sure you're snatching up
It's a Wonderful Knife movie poster
The domestic poster for IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE is so goddamn gorgeous and perfectly captures the spirit of the movie. See you in theaters November 10th! #itsawonderfulknife pic.twitter.com/S87PA7BnC7— Michael Kennedy (@MichaelKenKen) October 18, 2023
Us slasher fans are eating good this year.
We've caught up to the Endgame timeline
Tony Stark officially dies today in the MCU— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 17, 2023
October 17, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a5PfNKLrP3
A day late but R.I.P. Mr. Stark.
Bruce Campbell says stay away from the Evil Dead cabin
getting shot at the evil dead cabin sounds awesome actually pic.twitter.com/sjkoNVdAbJ— Certified Weapons-Grade Psycho (@henderthott) October 15, 2023
Honestly some really good advice here.
English cast for the next Studio Ghibli film
The English-language voice cast for Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘THE BOY AND THE HERON’:— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 17, 2023
• Christian Bale
• Dave Bautista
• Gemma Chan
• Willem Dafoe
• Karen Fukuhara
• Mark Hamill
• Robert Pattinson
• Florence Pugh
Read our review: https://t.co/iaAQBWhlus pic.twitter.com/DiRvVru85y
I'll be seated on day one!
Halo Infinite drip
Ice to see you, Chief 💎— Halo (@Halo) October 18, 2023
New @officialkingice x Halo designs featuring the Master Chief and Energy Sword are available now!
✨ https://t.co/Ts2yRrt4UN pic.twitter.com/zKYh2LSGlZ
Gotta have that Spartan swag.
How Texas Chain Saw cosmetics are made
How we make an outfit in @TXChainSawGame— WesKeltner 🎃 (@weskeltner) October 17, 2023
1. Buy magazines from 1965-1973 on Ebay.
2. Study ads, shirts, pants, shoes, color palettes, patterns, & fabrics.
3. Start 2D art for rough sketch.
4. Move from 2D to 3D.
5. Iterate 3x.
6. Done.
Total time for one outfit: ~60 days.
Cool insight into the process!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 18, 2023