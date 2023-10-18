New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 18, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

For all, into the cheese wheel

Keeping the Bethesda cheese wheel tradition alive.

Happy one-year anniversary Marvel Snap!

Make sure you're snatching up

It's a Wonderful Knife movie poster

Us slasher fans are eating good this year.

We've caught up to the Endgame timeline

A day late but R.I.P. Mr. Stark.

Bruce Campbell says stay away from the Evil Dead cabin

Honestly some really good advice here.

English cast for the next Studio Ghibli film

I'll be seated on day one!

Halo Infinite drip

Gotta have that Spartan swag.

How Texas Chain Saw cosmetics are made

Cool insight into the process!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Georgina Campbell standing at the top of the steps looking down into the basement in Barbarian.
Download Shackpets on iOS and Android today!
Source: 20th Century Studios

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola