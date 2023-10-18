Evening Reading - October 18, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

For all, into the cheese wheel

Keeping the Bethesda cheese wheel tradition alive.

Happy one-year anniversary Marvel Snap!

Happy 1-Year Anniversary!



Time flies when you're SNAPPING! pic.twitter.com/7SuBdYHFER — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) October 18, 2023

Make sure you're snatching up

It's a Wonderful Knife movie poster

The domestic poster for IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE is so goddamn gorgeous and perfectly captures the spirit of the movie. See you in theaters November 10th! #itsawonderfulknife pic.twitter.com/S87PA7BnC7 — Michael Kennedy (@MichaelKenKen) October 18, 2023

Us slasher fans are eating good this year.

We've caught up to the Endgame timeline

Tony Stark officially dies today in the MCU



October 17, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a5PfNKLrP3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 17, 2023

A day late but R.I.P. Mr. Stark.

Bruce Campbell says stay away from the Evil Dead cabin

getting shot at the evil dead cabin sounds awesome actually pic.twitter.com/sjkoNVdAbJ — Certified Weapons-Grade Psycho (@henderthott) October 15, 2023

Honestly some really good advice here.

English cast for the next Studio Ghibli film

The English-language voice cast for Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘THE BOY AND THE HERON’:



• Christian Bale

• Dave Bautista

• Gemma Chan

• Willem Dafoe

• Karen Fukuhara

• Mark Hamill

• Robert Pattinson

• Florence Pugh



Read our review: https://t.co/iaAQBWhlus pic.twitter.com/DiRvVru85y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 17, 2023

I'll be seated on day one!

Halo Infinite drip

Ice to see you, Chief 💎



New @officialkingice x Halo designs featuring the Master Chief and Energy Sword are available now!



✨ https://t.co/Ts2yRrt4UN pic.twitter.com/zKYh2LSGlZ — Halo (@Halo) October 18, 2023

Gotta have that Spartan swag.

How Texas Chain Saw cosmetics are made

How we make an outfit in @TXChainSawGame



1. Buy magazines from 1965-1973 on Ebay.

2. Study ads, shirts, pants, shoes, color palettes, patterns, & fabrics.

3. Start 2D art for rough sketch.

4. Move from 2D to 3D.

5. Iterate 3x.

6. Done.

Total time for one outfit: ~60 days. — WesKeltner 🎃 (@weskeltner) October 17, 2023

Cool insight into the process!

