New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 17, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers! It’s been another hustling and bustling day here at Shacknews and we’re cranking out the content as the stories come. That said, all good days must eventually end, and we most certainly want to end this one right too. It’s time to draw the curtain on this day of posting with the Evening Reading. Enjoy!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet

The release weekend cometh

Got your eye on anything good this weekend? Or are you going to be buried in them all?

A classic opossum screm

Possum screm very good. We are fans.

The new King Kong game

I dunno, seems like we ought to stream this one. What do you think?

‘Bout that time of year

My spouse will be doing a dramatic reenactment of these ducks.

What’cha drinkin’ there Johnny?

He was told that it’s the drink of that guy who lives down the hall in the apartment with the weird stain on the door.

Do the C-Walk, Shinji

Neon Genesis Evanget your groove on.

Love blossoms anew

Bowser once again proves himself to be a champion gentleman, if not still a bit evil. Love those new Mario Bros. Wonder shorts.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for October 17, 2023. Thank you all for stopping by and checking out our work on the site. If you’d like to support Shacknews, the best way to help out is through Mercury. There, you can pledge as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness, uploading, challenging, and voting on cute pet pics as you wish. You’ll find sweeties like my Silo there!

A mini-Aussie shepherd dog looking as cute as a button with ears perked and a paw lifted.
I caught a rare post from Flaff today, ears perked, paw lifted. She got a treat for this one!

Have a good night, Shackers. How’s your gaming backlog going as we close in on a big weekend? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola