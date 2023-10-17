Evening Reading - October 17, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers! It’s been another hustling and bustling day here at Shacknews and we’re cranking out the content as the stories come. That said, all good days must eventually end, and we most certainly want to end this one right too. It’s time to draw the curtain on this day of posting with the Evening Reading. Enjoy!
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Mortal Kombat's first mobile RPG launches today
- Lies of P passes 1 million units sold
- Payday 3's first major patch has been delayed for a second time
- Showdown in the Badlands moseys in as Hearthstone's next expansion
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 digital release delayed, physical copies coming December
- GM delays EV truck production at Michigan plant by a year
- Destiny 2 Update 7.2.5 patch notes
- Sonic Superstars character guide
- Chaos Emerald abilities - Sonic Superstars
- Best Black Knight decks - Marvel Snap
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged review: Wonky Racers
- Wizard With a Gun review: Casting bullets
And now… More stuff from The Internet
The release weekend cometh
It begins... pic.twitter.com/3O9Uw3DRYi— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) October 17, 2023
Got your eye on anything good this weekend? Or are you going to be buried in them all?
A classic opossum screm
October 16, 2023
Possum screm very good. We are fans.
The new King Kong game
Actual cutscene— Rick (@RickDaSquirrel) October 16, 2023
DO NOT BUY THE NEW KING KONG GAME. IT IS A COMPLETE SCAM pic.twitter.com/6hiCWOSnNc
I dunno, seems like we ought to stream this one. What do you think?
‘Bout that time of year
Please enjoy these ducks changing their minds. pic.twitter.com/0unELySecq— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 16, 2023
My spouse will be doing a dramatic reenactment of these ducks.
What’cha drinkin’ there Johnny?
October 17, 2023
He was told that it’s the drink of that guy who lives down the hall in the apartment with the weird stain on the door.
Do the C-Walk, Shinji
おめでとう#ドット絵 #pixelart pic.twitter.com/jyrsxDPmDT— 961(ｸﾛｲ)┃個展11/30-12/3@吉祥寺 (@961dots) October 17, 2023
Neon Genesis Evanget your groove on.
Love blossoms anew
ワンダ〜 pic.twitter.com/wLjfhVRazO— アム℃ (@omoro3bot) October 17, 2023
Bowser once again proves himself to be a champion gentleman, if not still a bit evil. Love those new Mario Bros. Wonder shorts.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for October 17, 2023.
Have a good night, Shackers. How’s your gaming backlog going as we close in on a big weekend? Let us know in the Chatty section below!
