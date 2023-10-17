Evening Reading - October 17, 2023

Welcome to the end of Tuesday, Shackers! It’s been another hustling and bustling day here at Shacknews and we’re cranking out the content as the stories come. That said, all good days must eventually end, and we most certainly want to end this one right too. It’s time to draw the curtain on this day of posting with the Evening Reading. Enjoy!

The release weekend cometh

Got your eye on anything good this weekend? Or are you going to be buried in them all?

A classic opossum screm

Possum screm very good. We are fans.

The new King Kong game

Actual cutscene



DO NOT BUY THE NEW KING KONG GAME. IT IS A COMPLETE SCAM pic.twitter.com/6hiCWOSnNc — Rick (@RickDaSquirrel) October 16, 2023

I dunno, seems like we ought to stream this one. What do you think?

‘Bout that time of year

Please enjoy these ducks changing their minds. pic.twitter.com/0unELySecq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 16, 2023

My spouse will be doing a dramatic reenactment of these ducks.

What’cha drinkin’ there Johnny?

He was told that it’s the drink of that guy who lives down the hall in the apartment with the weird stain on the door.

Do the C-Walk, Shinji

Neon Genesis Evanget your groove on.

Love blossoms anew

Bowser once again proves himself to be a champion gentleman, if not still a bit evil. Love those new Mario Bros. Wonder shorts.

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for October 17, 2023.

I caught a rare post from Flaff today, ears perked, paw lifted. She got a treat for this one!

Have a good night, Shackers. How’s your gaming backlog going as we close in on a big weekend? Let us know in the Chatty section below!