Evening Reading - October 16, 2023

- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review: An ultimate superhero sequel
- Sonic Superstars review: Speed kills friendships
- Lords of the Fallen review: Umbral umbrage
- NHL 24 review: Comme ci, comme ca
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged review: Wonky Racers
- Wizard With a Gun review: Casting bullets
- Cities: Skylines 2 to skip Steam Workshop & Nexus support for its own mod platform
- Analogue 3D announced with 4K support for N64 games
- Epic Games lays off half of Bandcamp staff prior to sale
- Pokemon GO Party Play feature goes live this week
Your daily dose of sudoku
Another long one today, so take a moment to unwind and enjoy.
The new hotness
The crew at Hot Ones try out the new hottest chilli.
How counterfeit money works
It's always interesting learning about crime.
The history of not attacking medics
Time to learn!
The best of Achievement Hunter's Cursed Halo
Cursed Halo is incredibly funny.
Australia's economy
We export a whole lot of coal.
Contractions
Useful, but dangerous if wielded incorrectly.
We have the first submission!
RomSteady on Cortex
Keen to see how these games turn out.
Throwback to when I did LASO with a mate
SerfaSam on Cortex
Probably one of the best gaming achievements out there.
