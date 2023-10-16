ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 379 Pikachu better be here for more of Detective Pikachu Returns on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re staying in the cutthroat world of crime fighting in Detective Pikachu Returns. During the last Detective Pikachu episode, we were introduced to our fearless crew of Tim Goodman and you guessed it, Detective Pikachu. We also met inspector Frank Holiday who needs our help solving the first case of the game; finding the missing jewel at the Denis estate.

We made progress last week so we should be able to solve this case soon. Who knew my criminal justice degree from college would be put to good use helping Pikachu? Thus far the game does a nice job introducing gameplay mechanics like being able to find evidence and deduce from said evidence. When you first learn how to deduce, it feels overly complicated but after seeing it in action, it was much easier. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if solve our first case in Detective Pikachu Returns!

You got something on your face buddy!

I’d like to say thank you to everyone who sent me their condolences regarding my grandfather’s passing last week; it was appreciated very much!